Neurosurgeon with 33 years of experience shares why you should add black coffee to diet: ‘A single cup contains more…’

If coffee is your go-to beverage, you might want to rethink how you drink it to maximise the health benefits. Dr Prashant Katakol, a neurosurgeon with '33 plus years of experience in neuroscience', who graduated from NIMHANS, shared tips in an Instagram video on November 12 about the correct way to enjoy coffee for better health. Black coffee contains many health benefits. (Picture credit: Freepik)

According to him, the common practice of adding sugar or milk to coffee reduces its natural health benefits. He said, “Most people ruin the benefits of coffee before the first sip. It happens because of one simple reason: we don't drink it black. 3 decades into medicine have taught me this. Small daily habits can pave the way for a healthy future.”

What are the benefits of black coffee?

Dr Katakol elaborated on the many benefits of black coffee, explaining how it supports long-term liver health and helps reduce inflammation. He said, “A single cup of black coffee contains more than 1000 bioactive compounds, many of which support liver health and reduce inflammation.”

So, in a way, how you prepare your coffee can actually make or break its nutritional quality. The neurosurgeon added, “The moment you add milk and sugar, you nullify most of the beneficial effects.”

What happens when people drink it daily? Dr Katakol revealed that those who drink 2-3 cups of black coffee daily report lower inflammation, fatty liver and fibrosis of liver.

How to begin?

How can you transition to black coffee? The process is not that overwhelming, as you can take it one step at a time.

Dr Katakol shared, "If you are already drinking coffee, switch to one cup black to begin with. Initially, start with small servings. You may feel it is a little strong, but your body and tongue adapt, and slowly you get used to it. "

With this small change, you will get long-term health benefits from coffee, from better liver functions to reduced inflammation. It proves how significant daily habits are and how they can influence long-term wellness.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.