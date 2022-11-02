New Omicron sub-variants: 5 ways mild Covid infections are affecting our health

New Omicron sub-variants are spreading across the world rapidly but the panic associated with Covid-19 is comparatively less compared to a year back considering the symptoms associated with Omicron have largely been mild. In the beginning of 2022, Omicron overtook Delta variant and became the dominant strain thus easing people's worries. While Covid may have evolved with time and looks less dangerous in its current form, the possibility of a fresh wave is always a cause of concern as mild or not Omicron too has a deep and damaging impact on our health that may not be visible in the first glance. (Also read: New Omicron subvariants spreading fast; foods you must eat to boost immunity)

Omicron XBB the latest variant which with its immune-evasive properties can dodge host's immune response and is highly infectious but it causes only mild symptoms in those vaccinated. It has entered the Indian states of Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Odisha Maharashtra, Delhi, Puducherry, Karnataka, Gujarat and Rajasthan. An expert panel recently said that Indian patients found positive with Omicron sub-lineage XBB of Covid-19 have reported mild illness and no increase in severity.

While people are not much worried about Omicron variant currently, experts say it could impact our health in several ways in the long run.

Dr. Ankita Baidya, Consultant Infectious Disease, HCMCT Manipal Hospitals, Dwarka lists 5 ways in which Omicron is affecting people's health.

1. Chronic fatigue: If you have been fatigued for months after recovering from Covid, you must not wait any further and contact your doctor. "People are coming with chronic fatigue syndrome after recovering from Covid, especially in the current wave," says Dr Baidya.

2. Restless leg syndrome: Muscular or joint pains are often ignored and their treatment is delayed but one should pay attention to pain and discomfort in legs which may result in inability to sleep.

"Both were not uncommon symptoms that we have seen in the pre covid, but many instances can be seen after the Omicron variant came this year," says Dr Baidya.

3. Cardiac issues: Covid and Omicron have caused surge in cardiac complications among people. Even though Omicron has mild symptoms it can still cause blockage in coronary arteries leading to sudden heart attack and severe complications related to it.

4. Stroke: Dr Baidya says people are coming with stroke and related complications. "Covid has a tendency to block the artery and veins causing more people to experience such problems," she says.

5. Problem with lungs: "Lungs are getting affected by chronic bronchitis-like issues. With high levels of pollution and the ongoing Covid wave, patients are coming in with prolonged coughs and discomfort in breathing," observed the infectious disease expert.

