IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Lifestyle / Health / No limit: Heart health study finds the more exercise the better
Representational Image(Unsplash)
Representational Image(Unsplash)
health

No limit: Heart health study finds the more exercise the better

When it comes to matters of heart health, no amount of exercise is too much.
READ FULL STORY
Reuters
UPDATED ON JAN 13, 2021 02:21 PM IST

When it comes to matters of heart health, no amount of exercise is too much, scientists said on Tuesday in research that debunks the myth that high levels of vigorous physical activity might not always be beneficial.

The research found "every move counts" towards improving cardiovascular health, the scientists said, with the lowest risk for heart disease seen in people who exercised the most.

Cardiovascular disease is the leading world's number one cause of death - killing almost 18 million people a year globally, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).

This research, which involved more than 90,000 people studied over a five-year period, found that those in the top 25% of people who engaged in vigorous-intensity activity had an average reduction in risk heart disease of between 54% and 63%.

For those in the top quarter of all types of exercise - covering activity from moderate to vigorous - the average heart disease risk reduction was between 48% to 57%.

"This debunks the myth that there is a peak beyond which you should not do more exercise," said Rema Ramakrishnan, a biostatistician and epidemiologist at Oxford University who co-led the study. "There is no limit to what you can do in terms of physical activity (to improve heart health)."

Aiden Doherty, an Oxford professor who worked with Ramakrishnan, said the study's results were a robust endorsement for WHO advice that people should aim to do at least 150 to 300 minutes of moderate to vigorous aerobic exercise a week.

"This is the largest ever study of device-measured physical activity and cardiovascular disease," he said. It shows that "physical activity is probably even more important ... than we previously thought."

The study, published in the journal PLOS Medicine, used wrist-worn activity tracking devices known as accelerometers to accurately record the activity of more than 90,000 participants.

The researchers said the results were similar for men and women, although the benefits of vigorous exercise appeared to be particularly strong for women.

And while people who exercised more were also more likely to not smoke, to have a healthy weight and a moderate alcohol intake, the researchers said they adjusted for these factors and still found a strong link between higher levels of exercise and lower rates heart disease.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
app
Close
e-paper
Nurses work with patients inside the Intensive Care Unit at St George's Hospital in London, (AP)
Nurses work with patients inside the Intensive Care Unit at St George's Hospital in London, (AP)
health

Coronavirus: Critical care staff suffer trauma, severe anxiety due to Covid-19

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 13, 2021 06:44 PM IST
Nearly half of staff working in intensive care units (ICU) in England in the COVID-19 pandemic have severe anxiety, depression or post-traumatic stress disorder, with some reporting feeling they'd be better off dead, according to a study published on Wednesday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
In a large population-based family study, family history of kidney disease was strongly associated with increased risk of chronic kidney disease.(ANI)
In a large population-based family study, family history of kidney disease was strongly associated with increased risk of chronic kidney disease.(ANI)
health

First-degree relative with kidney disease increases risk by three-fold

ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 13, 2021 05:22 PM IST
In a large population-based family study, family history of kidney disease was strongly associated with increased risk of chronic kidney disease.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A detailed description of how ovarian cancer cells adapt to survive and proliferate in the peritoneal cavity has been published in Frontiers in Oncology.(ANI)
A detailed description of how ovarian cancer cells adapt to survive and proliferate in the peritoneal cavity has been published in Frontiers in Oncology.(ANI)
health

Ovarian cancer cells adapt to their surroundings to aid tumor growth: Study

ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 13, 2021 04:23 PM IST
A detailed description of how ovarian cancer cells adapt to survive and proliferate in the peritoneal cavity has been published in Frontiers in Oncology.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A University of Missouri researcher might have found a new way to help the body's immune system get past that deception and destroy cancer.(ANI)
A University of Missouri researcher might have found a new way to help the body's immune system get past that deception and destroy cancer.(ANI)
health

Killing cancer by unleashing the body's own immune system

ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 13, 2021 03:59 PM IST
A University of Missouri researcher might have found a new way to help the body's immune system get past that deception and destroy cancer.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Loved Janhvi Kapoor’s belly dance? These 5 health benefits will make you try it(Instagram/janhvikapoor)
Loved Janhvi Kapoor’s belly dance? These 5 health benefits will make you try it(Instagram/janhvikapoor)
health

Loved Janhvi Kapoor’s belly dance? These 5 health benefits will make you try it

By Zarafshan Shiraz
PUBLISHED ON JAN 13, 2021 02:53 PM IST
  • As Janhvi Kapoor's belly dancing video creates a riot, we bring to you 5 health benefits of the complex torso movements that will surely encourage you to opt for it even if you detest gyms and running exercises
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational Image(Unsplash)
Representational Image(Unsplash)
health

Walks in the park may help alleviate work-related stress, improve mental health

ANI
UPDATED ON JAN 13, 2021 02:36 PM IST
A new study has revealed that working people who regularly take walks in forests or greenspaces may have higher stress-coping abilities.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational Image(Unsplash)
Representational Image(Unsplash)
health

Here's how metabolism plays a role in recurrent major depression

ANI
UPDATED ON JAN 13, 2021 02:24 PM IST
A new study has found that certain metabolites may be predictive indicators for persons at risk for recurrent major depressive disorder.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational Image(Unsplash)
Representational Image(Unsplash)
health

No limit: Heart health study finds the more exercise the better

Reuters
UPDATED ON JAN 13, 2021 02:21 PM IST
When it comes to matters of heart health, no amount of exercise is too much.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A new study suggests that a woman's menopause stage can affect cognitive performance, and declines in memory may persist in the post-menopause period.(ANI)
A new study suggests that a woman's menopause stage can affect cognitive performance, and declines in memory may persist in the post-menopause period.(ANI)
health

Study: Menopause may be blamed for increased forgetfulness, lack of attention

ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 13, 2021 02:08 PM IST
A new study suggests that a woman's menopause stage can affect cognitive performance, and declines in memory may persist in the post-menopause period.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A new study has revealed that working people who regularly take walks in forests or greenspaces may have higher stress-coping abilities.(ANI)
A new study has revealed that working people who regularly take walks in forests or greenspaces may have higher stress-coping abilities.(ANI)
health

A walk in the park may help mitigate work-related stress

ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 13, 2021 01:23 PM IST
A new study has revealed that working people who regularly take walks in forests or greenspaces may have higher stress-coping abilities.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Shilpa Shetty Kundra’s self care mantra will make your mental health thank you(Instagram/theshilpashetty)
Shilpa Shetty Kundra’s self care mantra will make your mental health thank you(Instagram/theshilpashetty)
health

Shilpa Shetty Kundra’s self care mantra will make your mental health thank you

By Zarafshan Shiraz
PUBLISHED ON JAN 13, 2021 12:46 PM IST
  • Wednesday wisdom: Shilpa Shetty Kundra encourages fans to share struggles openly with this piece of advice and ‘Shilpa Ka Mantra’ on self care will surely add positive vibes to your mental health while brushing aside mid-week blues
READ FULL STORY
Close
Bhagyashree’s ballerina stretch, kettlebell workout set powerful fitness inspo(Instagram/bhagyashree.online)
Bhagyashree’s ballerina stretch, kettlebell workout set powerful fitness inspo(Instagram/bhagyashree.online)
health

Bhagyashree’s ballerina stretch, kettlebell workout set powerful fitness inspo

By Zarafshan Shiraz
PUBLISHED ON JAN 13, 2021 11:23 AM IST
  • Watch: Bhagyashree’s morning workout sessions of ballerina stretch or kettlebell exercises are all the fitness inspiration we need to power us through the week
READ FULL STORY
Close
Gestational diabetes refers to diabetes diagnosed for the first time during pregnancy.(Unsplash)
Gestational diabetes refers to diabetes diagnosed for the first time during pregnancy.(Unsplash)
health

Increased first-trimester exercise may reduce gestational diabetes risk: Study

ANI, Washington [us]
PUBLISHED ON JAN 13, 2021 12:02 AM IST
Pregnant women who exercise more during the first trimester of pregnancy may have a lower risk of developing gestational diabetes, according to a new study.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Researchers identified microbes that positively or negatively correlate 'good' and 'bad' with an individual's risk of certain serious conditions such as diabetes, heart disease and obesity.(Pixabay)
Researchers identified microbes that positively or negatively correlate 'good' and 'bad' with an individual's risk of certain serious conditions such as diabetes, heart disease and obesity.(Pixabay)
health

Landmark study reveals link between gut microbes, diet, illnesses

ANI, Washington [us]
PUBLISHED ON JAN 12, 2021 11:46 PM IST
Diets rich in healthy and plant-based foods encourages the presence of gut microbes that are linked to a lower risk of common illnesses including heart disease, research has found.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The survey found 67 per cent of Americans are more concerned about going to medical appointments when Covid-19 rates are high in their area and nearly three in five (57 per cent) are hesitant to go to the hospital even for an emergency.(Unsplash)
The survey found 67 per cent of Americans are more concerned about going to medical appointments when Covid-19 rates are high in their area and nearly three in five (57 per cent) are hesitant to go to the hospital even for an emergency.(Unsplash)
health

Survey: Americans may delay medical appointments, emergency care during pandemic

ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 12, 2021 11:24 PM IST
A new national survey by the Orlando Health Heart & Vascular Institute has found that many Americans would delay doctor's appointments and even emergency care when Covid-19 rates are high.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP