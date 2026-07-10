Nutritionist Ishaan Sachdeva says this is exactly how you can lose up to 20kg in 3 months: 7-step plan with no shortcuts

Weight loss is not linear. It often starts fast, then slows down, and sometimes stops completely – at least for a while, and when you hit that temporary block, known as a ‘weight loss plateau’, that is when many lose motivation. However, if you knew the general guidelines on how to achieve your weight goal, you would know that consistency is the key, no matter how many plateaus you hit.

A successful weight-loss journey requires consistency. (Pexel)

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On June 29, Ishaan Sachdeva, a health coach and nutritionist, shared a seven-point plan that can help you lose 20 kg in three months. From following a caloric deficit diet plan to strength training regularly, removing liquid calories from your daily diet, the nutritionist listed seven key things that can help you in your progress.

Sharing the 20 kg weight loss plan on Instagram, the nutritionist wrote in the caption, “This is exactly how to lose up to 20kg in 3 months (the right way). No shortcuts, just a clear system. Consistency for 90 days = transformation.”

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{{^usCountry}} Here are the seven key steps you need to follow for three months if you want to ensure that you lose weight: 1. Set a calorie deficit {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Here are the seven key steps you need to follow for three months if you want to ensure that you lose weight: 1. Set a calorie deficit {{/usCountry}}

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The first thing people do when they begin their weight loss journey is to starve themselves. But that does more harm than good. According to the nutritionist, one shouldn't starve themselves; rather, start eating slightly less than the calories you burn in a day. Be consistent, and you will see results, he stressed.

2. High protein diet

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Protein is the building block for your muscles. The nutritionist stressed that it helps you stay full and preserve muscle while losing fat. Therefore, a high-protein diet is essential when trying to lose weight.

3. 8k to 12k steps daily

Next, the nutritionist recommended walking about 8,000 to 12,000 steps daily. Walking is the most underrated form of exercise. According to him, it is simple but powerful, and burns calories without exhausting you.

4. Strength training

The nutritionist also recommended strength training four to five times a week as it helps build muscle, which in turn speeds up your metabolism and helps with fat loss.

5. Remove liquid calories

Cut sugary drinks, such as sweetened sodas and other carbonated beverages, from your diet, as they are an easy way to reduce calorie intake.

6. Fixed routine

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According to the nutritionist, maintaining a consistent routine can support your weight-loss journey. So, having the same meal and the same sleep timing every day can lead to better results.

7. Track progress weekly

Lastly, he recommended tracking your weekly progress by looking at trends rather than relying on daily weight.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.