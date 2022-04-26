Nutritionist on 4 reasons why intermittent fasting can be harmful for women

Intermittent fasting (IF) unlike most of the other diets is based on when to eat, rather what to eat. So more than a diet programme, it is an eating plan that involves fasting for certain hours while eating in a specified window of a day or fasting on alternate days or restricting calories for certain days in a week while eating normally on other days, depending on the kind of IF one is following. (Also read: Ramadan 2022: Benefits of intermittent fasting during Ramadan)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Intermittent fasting can offer a range of benefits if done in the right way and help lose weight and visceral fat and reduce risk of type 2 diabetes. It is also known to reduce inflammation in the body and good for heart health. Animal studies have shown IF's effectiveness in preventing cancer, boosting brain health and preventing Alzheimer's disease.

However, according to research, intermittent fasting can impact men and women differently. It turns out this pattern of fasting can impact women's health negatively in a number of ways.

Nutritionist Rashi Chowdhary talks about 4 research-based reasons why IF is not good for women in her recent Instagram post:

• Intermittent fasting has been seen to actually aggravate the glucose control for a woman rather than improving it. (Also read: Bharti Singh lost 16 kg with intermittent fasting. Know its pros and cons from expert)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Solution: Chowdhary suggests breaking it up on weekends and should not be extended for than 4-5 days.

• Another study reveals that restricting calories in women affects the hypothalamus which in turn can disrupt the release of GnRH (Gonadotrophin releasing hormone) that regulates LH and FSH. Being unable to communicate with the ovaries, symptoms like irregular periods and infertility appear.

Solution: The nutritionist says that one must find ways to eat enough during the eating period and must not do 20-hour fasts.

• Intermittent fasting can increase cortisol in women by 50 per cent, hence making the stress responses worse, also promoting conditions like Cushing Syndrome.

Solution: Chowdhary says one must try IF for a short period or have a small meal - bone broth or some almond yoghurt etc 2 hours before bed time. The nutritionist says following a circadian fast will work better for the cortisol levels.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

• It has been seen that intermittent fasting might actually prevent women from getting necessary nutrition especially when the feeding window is just 4 hours.

Solution: Rashi Chowdhary says this can be only achieved by ensuring calorie dense foods and extending the feeding window.

The nutritionist sums it up saying that although there are some benefits of IF especially with people who have massive gut issues, or people with a really large appetite, one should not overdo it.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON