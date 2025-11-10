Nutritionist says if you really care about your father's health, make sure he is having these 3 superfoods daily

As we age, it is essential to focus on a balanced diet rich in protein, fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and healthy fats, while limiting processed foods, sugary drinks, and excessive unhealthy fats. But do you want to know about specific foods that can help keep your dad healthy and strong? Also read | 5 superfoods you must include in your diet Allicin in garlic is the magic compound that helps lower cholesterol.(pixabay)

In a November 4 Instagram post, nutritionist Shalini Sudhakar shared her advice on improving men's health through the daily consumption of three superfoods. According to her, you should ask your father to consume roasted garlic cloves first thing in the morning on an empty stomach to reduce cholesterol and protect heart health, as roasting them in ghee activates the beneficial allicin compound.

Shalini also recommended eating soaked fenugreek (methi) seeds before each meal to control sugar levels and safeguard organs like the pancreas and liver due to their galactomannan content. She further advised fathers to consume roasted pumpkin seeds an hour before bed for better sleep, joint strength, and cancer prevention, crediting the omega-3, selenium, and lignans within the seeds.

‘When and how to consume are very important’

“If you really care about your father's health, ensure that he is consuming these three superfoods every day. Making him listen is very difficult, but you have to do it. When to consume – and how to consume – is very important, so don't miss out on that... take very good care of the man who carried you in his heart and on his shoulder.”

Here's what Shalini suggested:

6-8 roasted garlic pods on an empty stomach in the early morning

“The allicin in garlic is very important to reduce the cholesterol level and protect his heart health. Roast the garlic in two to three drops of desi ghee to activate the allicin compound, making it very effective,” she said.

Soaked methi seeds

Shalini added, “He needs the galactomannan to control the sugar levels and protect his pancreas, kidneys and liver. Take three teaspoons of methi seeds and soak them overnight. Ask him to have one teaspoon of methi seeds 15 minutes before breakfast, lunch and dinner.”

Roasted pumpkin seeds

“The omega-3 and selenium will prevent any kind of joint pains and nervous weakness and strengthen the joints and the bones. Most importantly, the lignans in pumpkin seeds will prevent cancer. Dry roast pumpkin seeds and ask him to have one tablespoon 1 hour before going to bed. It will also help him sleep much better,” she concluded.

These superfoods can be a great addition to a healthy diet, but consult a doctor or nutrition expert before making any changes. Need more nutrition tips? Click here to know the benefits of easily available Indian superfoods, such as amla and banana, according to a sports nutritionist.

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.