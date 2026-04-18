Nutritionist shares 1 food that 'can actually act as medicine if you have constipation,' and how best to eat it

Regular bowel movement is one of the most common markers of good gut and overall health. However, many people have issues with it and find themselves constipated. To solve the problem, sometimes laxatives are necessary, but most of the time, all that is needed are lifestyle changes and natural remedies.

Prunes have natural laxative properties, shares Deepsikha Jain.(Pexel )

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Taking to Instagram on April 17, Deepsikha Jain, a nutritionist and a diabetes educator, shared one food that functions as a natural laxative and how best to consume it.

The laxative property of black prunes

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{{^usCountry}} According to Deepshika, “Eating black prunes can actually act as a medicine if you have constipation.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to Deepshika, “Eating black prunes can actually act as a medicine if you have constipation.” {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Prunes are basically plums that have been dehydrated for preservation purposes. Also known as aloo bukhara, they are often used in cooking to provide a tangy, intense flavour in dishes such as biryanis and curries. According to WebMD, they can last in the pantry for six months and sealed in a refrigerator for up to a year. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Prunes are basically plums that have been dehydrated for preservation purposes. Also known as aloo bukhara, they are often used in cooking to provide a tangy, intense flavour in dishes such as biryanis and curries. According to WebMD, they can last in the pantry for six months and sealed in a refrigerator for up to a year. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “Black prunes have actually been shown to cure constipation a lot better because they are a natural source of laxatives,” stated Deepshika. “It has sorbitol that can actually soften your stool, improve your bowel movement and give you relief from constipation.” How best to consume black prunes? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Black prunes have actually been shown to cure constipation a lot better because they are a natural source of laxatives,” stated Deepshika. “It has sorbitol that can actually soften your stool, improve your bowel movement and give you relief from constipation.” How best to consume black prunes? {{/usCountry}}

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While it is understandable to think of biryani the moment we hear aloo bukhara as an ingredient, that is not the best way to consume it if we are seeking health benefits. It is better to consume black prunes on their own to provide relief from constipation, shared the nutritionist.

“You can soak four to five black prunes overnight, and you can have them on an empty stomach,” she stated.

According to WebMD, a serving of five prunes contains:

Calories: 104

Protein: 1 gram

Fat: 0 grams

Carbohydrates: 28 grams

Fibre: 3 grams

Sugar: 17 grams

They are also loaded with necessary micronutrients such as potassium, vitamin A, vitamin C, vitamin K, iron, manganese, copper and vitamin B6.

In addition to supporting digestive health, the consumption of black prunes also provides the following health benefits:

Supports bone health

Provides antioxidants to the body

Supports overactive bladder linked with constipation

Supports a healthy gut microbiome

Likely to lower blood pressure

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Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Debapriya Bhattacharya ...Read More Debapriya Bhattacharya is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times. He started his career in 2022, working in newsrooms in beats like education, US news, trending stories, and entertainment. In his new role in the lifestyle desk, he seeks to deliver a balanced blend of research-driven reporting and creative storytelling from health and recipes to art and culture. Science, philosophy, food and pop culture are what pump his veins and help bring heart to his stories. Debapriya tries to see out subjects that will allow him and readers to explore new frontiers and improve the quality of life for all. The explorations can be both external and internal, as thoughts seek to be as chaotic as the greater universe. As a citizen of the world, Debapriya has been fascinated by the lives of people across the globe throughout time. His curiosity leads him to explore new linguistic and cultural landscapes to broaden his horizons and deepen his understanding of global narratives. Beyond the newsroom, Debapriya loves to participate in debate and theatre, spaces that he considers to be holy grounds for nuance and self-expression. A graduate from Ashutosh College, University of Calcutta, Debapriya completed his Master's degree from the same university in 2022. An ambiverted bibliophile, he loves his solitude as much as he adores stimulating conversations. And despite his reverence for tech, libraries continue to be his favourite place for research. Read Less

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