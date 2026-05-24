Nutritionist shares 3 signs of having low magnesium levels: Anxiety, muscle cramps, and…

Magnesium is one of the most important micronutrients that the body needs to keep the nervous system healthy and also to maintain overall health. However, as one usually focuses on the macros while on a diet, experiencing magnesium deficiency is not uncommon.

If a person is experiencing low magnesium levels, taking supplements becomes necessary. (Unsplash)

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Taking to Instagram on May 23, Deepsikha Jain, a nutritionist, MSc Global Public Health Nutrition UK and National Diabetes Educator, shared three signs to help us recognise likely magnesium deficiency, so that we may take immediate action to rectify the situation.

1. Anxiety

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{{^usCountry}} The first sign of the body having a low level of magnesium is anxiety. “Having magnesium in the body is responsible for a neurotransmitter called GABA (gamma-aminobutyric acid) that is actually responsible for making you feel much more relaxed,” shared Deepshika. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The first sign of the body having a low level of magnesium is anxiety. “Having magnesium in the body is responsible for a neurotransmitter called GABA (gamma-aminobutyric acid) that is actually responsible for making you feel much more relaxed,” shared Deepshika. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} When a person has low magnesium levels, this relaxation neurotransmitter in them is compromised. This results in them having higher palpitations, anxiety, and even panic attacks. 2. Muscle cramps {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} When a person has low magnesium levels, this relaxation neurotransmitter in them is compromised. This results in them having higher palpitations, anxiety, and even panic attacks. 2. Muscle cramps {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} One of the important functions of magnesium in the body is helping with muscle contractions. As such, if a person has constant muscle cramps or experiences tingling in the muscles, it could be a sign of magnesium deficiency, noted the nutritionist. 3. Migraines {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} One of the important functions of magnesium in the body is helping with muscle contractions. As such, if a person has constant muscle cramps or experiences tingling in the muscles, it could be a sign of magnesium deficiency, noted the nutritionist. 3. Migraines {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} According to Deepshika, if a person experiences a lot of migraines, there is a possibility that they have a deficiency of magnesium. This is because “magnesium is super important in nerve function and blood vessel regulation,” she stated. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to Deepshika, if a person experiences a lot of migraines, there is a possibility that they have a deficiency of magnesium. This is because “magnesium is super important in nerve function and blood vessel regulation,” she stated. {{/usCountry}}

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“So if you have these signs, please make sure you consult a doctor and get started with a good magnesium supplement and eat a magnesium-rich diet,” added the nutritionist.

Best time to take magnesium

If a person is taking magnesium supplements, when they take them affects how effective they are, according to Florida-based neuroscientist Robert WB Love. In a post shared on Instagram on January 15, the researcher shared his insight on choosing the right time.

Magnesium competes with calcium and iron for absorption by the body. As such, one should not take magnesium-rich foods or supplements with calcium-rich foods or iron-rich foods, or their supplements, explained Robert.

“I like to take my magnesium first thing in the morning on an empty stomach,” he stated. “You can also take magnesium before bed. A lot of people like magnesium glycate, magnesium threonate, magnesium toureate before bed. They're calming and relaxing.”

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While there is no harm in taking magnesium at any time of day, taking it with food simply reduces its absorption into the bloodstream.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Debapriya Bhattacharya ...Read More Debapriya Bhattacharya is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times. He started his career in 2022, working in newsrooms in beats like education, US news, trending stories, and entertainment. In his new role in the lifestyle desk, he seeks to deliver a balanced blend of research-driven reporting and creative storytelling from health and recipes to art and culture. Science, philosophy, food and pop culture are what pump his veins and help bring heart to his stories. Debapriya tries to see out subjects that will allow him and readers to explore new frontiers and improve the quality of life for all. The explorations can be both external and internal, as thoughts seek to be as chaotic as the greater universe. As a citizen of the world, Debapriya has been fascinated by the lives of people across the globe throughout time. His curiosity leads him to explore new linguistic and cultural landscapes to broaden his horizons and deepen his understanding of global narratives. Beyond the newsroom, Debapriya loves to participate in debate and theatre, spaces that he considers to be holy grounds for nuance and self-expression. A graduate from Ashutosh College, University of Calcutta, Debapriya completed his Master's degree from the same university in 2022. An ambiverted bibliophile, he loves his solitude as much as he adores stimulating conversations. And despite his reverence for tech, libraries continue to be his favourite place for research. Read Less

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