Nutritionist shares smart food pairings and cooking methods to improve nutrient absorption: ‘Add lime to…'

When it comes to nutrition, what you eat is only part of the story - how much of those nutrients your body actually absorbs and uses matters just as much. Certain foods work better when paired together, while others deliver more benefits depending on how they’re cooked or prepared. These small, often overlooked choices can make a significant difference in how nourishing your meals truly are. Try out these smart food pairings, timing tips and preparation methods that enhance nutrient absorption. (Unsplash)

Mohita Mascarenhas, a nutritionist and weight loss coach specialising in fat loss, PCOS, skin and hair health, is highlighting that poor food pairing, mistimed meals and incorrect preparation methods can cause you to lose as much as 30 to 50 percent of the nutrients from the foods you eat.

In an Instagram video post shared on January 13, the nutritionist explains, “You can eat all the ‘right’ foods and still absorb very little of it. Nutrition isn’t just what you eat - it’s how your body uses it. Small tweaks in pairing, timing, and preparation can show very different results.”