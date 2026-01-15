Aamir Khan's 18 kg weight loss at 60: Actor reveals his anti-inflammatory diet that 'worked like magic'

He added: “I undertook the diet for migraines. It is an anti-inflammatory diet that has worked like magic for me. I not only lost 18 kgs, but my migraines have also reduced considerably.”

In a January 14 interview with Bollywood Hungama, the actor — who will soon be seen in Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos — shared that the weight loss was actually a 'by-product' of seeking relief from a long-standing health issue. “It happened by default,” Aamir said as he shared details of his weight loss.

Known as the 'perfectionist' of Bollywood, Aamir Khan has once again grabbed attention for his physical transformation . Ahead of his 61st birthday in March, the actor revealed that he has shed 18 kilograms, attributing the change not to a gruelling gym routine, but to a specialised anti-inflammatory diet. Also read | Vidya Balan says removing ‘inflammation-inducing’ food from diet helped her lose kilos. Does it actually work?

The science of 'inflammation weight' As Aamir approaches his 61st birthday looking leaner than he has in years, he joins a growing list of celebrities moving away from 'crash dieting' toward functional nutrition that heals the body from the inside out.

In October 2024, during an interview with Galatta India, actor Vidya Balan also credited an anti-inflammatory diet for her impressive weight loss transformation, even stating she shed the extra kilos with 'no exercise'.

But how does a diet designed to reduce internal swelling lead to such drastic weight loss? In a December 2024 Instagram post, nutritionist Shikha Singh explained that chronic inflammation is often the hidden culprit behind stubborn fat. When the body is under constant stress — due to poor sleep, processed sugars, or alcohol — it releases chemicals called cytokines, and these chemicals act as 'noise' that disrupts two vital hormones, she said.

She explained: “If your diet has a lot of processed food, sugar and alcohol, or if you smoke, are under stress, or you do not get enough sleep and have a hormonal imbalance, your body may have inflammation. Your body may release an inflammatory chemical called cytokines, which disrupts the functioning of insulin and leptin, which are related to managing sugar and hunger. Such disruptions can lead to more fat storage in the body and drastic weight gain.”

What to avoid According to nutritionist Simrun Chopra, founder of Nourish with Sim, transition to an anti-inflammatory lifestyle requires a strict audit of the pantry. In a 2022 interview with HT Lifestyle, Simrun spoke about foods that play a major role in inflammation and recommended substitutes or best eating habits for an anti-inflammatory diet.

She recommend cutting back on the following 'trigger' foods:

◉ Beverages that are high in sugars like soft drinks, fruit juices.

◉ Polyunsaturated oils like cottonseed, grape seed, safflower, corn and sunflower oils.

◉ Fast foods, deep-fried foods, commercially baked goods, anything made with partially hydrogenated oil or vegetable shortening.

◉ Full-fat dairy products like curd, butter, cheese.

◉ Processed meats like ham, sausage and salami.

◉ Beer, ciders, liquors, liqueurs and wines.

◉ Refined grains like white rice, white flour.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.