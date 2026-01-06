Edit Profile
    Gut health 101: Nourishing one-bowl meals that hit both taste and balance

    You're probably going to want to try this EVEN IF you're not on a health kick

    Published on: Jan 06, 2026 4:56 PM IST
    By Aalokitaa Basu
    If you already feel like Jack and Jill on your health-aligned glow up plans for January, you're either looking for a cop out or beating yourself blue about not having the 'discipline' and 'commitment' to see things through. Well we promise you it's not the latter — and as for the former? These one-bowl meals, courtesy of Instagram wellness page @realfoodritual, should take care of you taking the first exit off the health highway, all while your gut profusely thanks you for it!

    Gut health 101: Nourishing one-bowl meals that hit both taste and balance (Photo: Business Insider)
    Garlic lentil nourish bowl

    Ingredients: Cooked lentils - 1/2 cup, garlic - 1clove (minced), cooked brown rice - 1/2 cup, olive oil - 1tsp

    Method: Lightly saute garlic in olive oil, fold into lentils and serve over rice. Let the garlic rest for 5 minutes after chopping to boost prebiotic compounds.

    Pros: Hearty, fibre-rich, gut-supportive

    Asparagus quinoa lemon plate

    Ingredients: Cooked quinoa - 1/2 cup, roasted asparagus - 1 cup, lemon juice - 1tsp, pinch of sea salt

    Method: Toss warm quinoa with asparagus and lemon juice. The asparagus must only be roasted till tender to preserve fibre.

    Pros: Fresh, light, digestion-friendly

    Caramelised onion mushroom skillet

    Ingredients: Medium yellow onion - 1/2 sliced, sliced mushrooms - 1 cup, olive oil - 1tsp, black pepper

    Method: Cook onions low and slow in oil, add mushrooms and saute until golden. Slow cooking the onion increases natural sweetness and tolerance.

    Pros: Savoury, comforting, prebiotic-packed

    Green banana oat breakfast bowl

    Ingredients: Rolled oats - 1/2 cup, green unripe banana - 1/2 sliced, milk of choice - 3/4 cup, pinch of cinnamon

    Method: Cook oats with milke, top with banana and cinnamon. Slightly underripe bananas are preferred for this as they contain more prebiotic fibre.

    Pros: Filling, resistant-starch rich, energising

    Chicory root farro grain bowl

    Ingredients: Roasted chicory root - 1/2 cup, cooked farro - 1/2 cup, olive oil - 1tsp, salt and pepper

    Method: Toss warm farro with roasted chicory and olive oil. Roast chicory until caramelised to mellow bitterness.

    Pros: Earthy, nourishing, gut-supportive

    Jicama black bean crunch

    Ingredients: Diced jicama - 1/2 cup, cooked black beans - 1/2 cip, lime juice - 1tsp. pinch of salt

    Method: Toss all ingredients gently until combined. The jacama must be diced small for easier digestion and crunch balance.

    Pros: Refreshing, fibre-forward, light

    Are you ready for a refreshingly light start to the year?

