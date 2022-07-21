Nutritionist suggests morning hacks to boost energy levels instantly

Do you feel sleepy in the morning and end up wasting a lot of time just because you don't feel energetic enough. What you do first thing in the morning could help you recharge for the day ahead and make all the difference in the quality of your life. While your first instinct could be making a piping hot cup of coffee or tea for yourself, having water first instead will make you feel better. Also, if you prefer to exercise indoors, it's time to go for that morning run to get your mandatory exposure of sunlight to get Vitamin D and also setting your circadian rhythm right. (Also read: Fitness tips: 10 minutes Yoga routine for beginners)

Nutritionist Minacshi Pettukola in her latest Instagram post shares her morning routine with her followers saying she has been incorporating these useful morning hacks in her routine for many years now and they help her charge up for the day.

"I try to do as many as I can every morning, but even if I do one or two I feel so much better. Which one will you do this week?" writes the nutritionist.

Here is a list:

Water before coffee

Drinking water first thing in the morning quenches your thirst first and also flushes out the stomach and therefore balances the lymphatic system. A stable lymphatic system will help build a strong immune system

Indulge in some Vitamin D

Your circadian rhythm is connected to the sun so exposing yourself to natural sunlight is key to helping you wake up and also stay energised through the day

Get active early

Starting your day with physical activity can boost your endorphins which will immediately improve your mood. Even if it's just a 15-minute brisk walk on your terrace or a jump rope session

Try breathing exercises or meditation

Learn some breathing exercises or practice meditation that focuses on your breathing, which can improve your focus. This can be done from your bed or on your work desk too

Fuel your body right

Eat breakfasts that are high in protein, healthy fats and complex carbs which will help you feel fuller for longer and provide long-lasting energy.

