Nutritious foods to keep you warm this winter

Since tea, coffee and hot chocolate have naturally dominated the mood and the table every winter, it is easy to forget that the Indian kitchens have, for centuries, stored an exquisite variety of recipes that can match the indulgent mood of the cold weather besides your conventional winter foods. Winter is the time we all prefer to eat spicy and deep fried foods and even children love to eat foods like French fries or nuggets etc. that are deep fried but health experts insist upon trying to avoid these and instead go for nutritious alternatives to keep you warm this winter.

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dolly Kumar, Founder and Director of Cosmic Nutrcos (Gaia), shared, “As mercury drops, our bodies need food that helps keep them warm. One way is to start your day with upma, oats, cheela with vegetables, porridge, muesli etc. You must also add dry fruits like almonds, cashews and walnuts to your diet, as they are a source of good fats and regulate body temperature.”

She added, “Other options include figs, dates and seeds – often used in countries that experience extremely cold weather. If you are seeking a nutritious snack, seeds are loaded with protein, fibre, good fats and essential vitamins and minerals. The combination of dried fruits, nuts and seeds are highly nutritious and keeps you warm during winter.”

Bringing his expertise to the same, Dr Varun Gupta, Chief Medical Advisor at Nutrabooti, suggested, “Dates, also known as Khajur or chuara, have an abundant source of magnesium, iron and potassium. It has a 6-vitamin B complex including folate. It is considered a versatile winter fruit, a highly nutritional diet that nurtures organs and gives back missing minerals and vitamins keeping you active during the winter. Nuts and Avocados are healthy source of fat soluble vitamins like vitamin E and also provide healthy fats. This has an insulating effect which helps one stay warm. They also prevent dry skin, which is a common phenomenon in winters.”