Oncologist warns against falling for tobacco products: ‘Addiction disguised as stress relief…’

India is home to more than 260 million tobacco users, making it one of the countries with the highest tobacco burden in the world. Nearly one in three adults consumes tobacco in some form. The toll is staggering – more than 1.3 million people in India die each year from tobacco-related illnesses, many of which are preventable.

Don't get fooled by the attractive packaging of vapes and e-cigarettes! They are equally harmful as cigarettes.(Unsplash)

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While tobacco is widely linked to lung cancer, its health risks extend far beyond that. It is also a major contributor to heart disease, stroke, chronic respiratory illnesses, oral cancer, and several other serious conditions. The impact continues to place a heavy health burden on millions of individuals and families across the country.

HT Lifestyle reached out to Dr Ankur Nandan Varshney, senior medical oncologist at Medanta Hospital, Noida, who explains that tobacco and nicotine products are often designed to appear appealing, especially to young people, through flavoured variants, eye-catching packaging and aggressive marketing. But behind this appeal lies a far more dangerous reality – addiction, long-term disease and an increased risk of cancer.

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{{^usCountry}} The oncologist highlights, “India is witnessing an alarming burden of tobacco-related cancers, especially oral and lung cancers. What makes this more concerning is that most of these cancers are preventable if tobacco use is stopped in time. Despite increasing awareness, many people still underestimate the damage caused by smoking, chewing tobacco, hookah, vaping, and nicotine-based products.” How tobacco causes cancer {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The oncologist highlights, “India is witnessing an alarming burden of tobacco-related cancers, especially oral and lung cancers. What makes this more concerning is that most of these cancers are preventable if tobacco use is stopped in time. Despite increasing awareness, many people still underestimate the damage caused by smoking, chewing tobacco, hookah, vaping, and nicotine-based products.” How tobacco causes cancer {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} According to Dr Varshney, tobacco contains thousands of harmful chemicals, many of which are proven carcinogens. These toxic substances damage the DNA of healthy cells and gradually trigger abnormal cell growth, eventually leading to cancer. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to Dr Varshney, tobacco contains thousands of harmful chemicals, many of which are proven carcinogens. These toxic substances damage the DNA of healthy cells and gradually trigger abnormal cell growth, eventually leading to cancer. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} He outlines the following major cancers related to tobacco use: Lung cancer

Oral and tongue cancer

Throat cancer

Food pipe (oesophageal) cancer

Bladder cancer

Pancreatic cancer

Kidney cancer {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He outlines the following major cancers related to tobacco use: Lung cancer

Oral and tongue cancer

Throat cancer

Food pipe (oesophageal) cancer

Bladder cancer

Pancreatic cancer

Kidney cancer {{/usCountry}}

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The oncologist notes, “People often associate tobacco only with lung cancer, but the truth is that tobacco affects nearly every organ of the body. Chewing tobacco and gutka are particularly dangerous in India, where oral cancer cases remain alarmingly high. Many patients develop non-healing mouth ulcers, white patches, jaw stiffness, or difficulty swallowing, but ignore these early warning signs.”

Why is nicotine addiction so dangerous?

Nicotine is the highly addictive substance that keeps users hooked. Over time, this dependence can become both physical and psychological, making it difficult to quit. New-age products such as flavoured vapes and e-cigarettes are further normalising nicotine use, especially among teenagers and young adults, making addiction appear more socially acceptable.

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Dr Varshney stresses, “Addiction is carefully disguised as lifestyle and stress relief.” He outlines common reasons why people fail to quit tobacco.

Peer pressure and social habits

Stress and anxiety

Misconception that “occasional use is safe”

Lack of awareness about long-term damage

Easy availability of tobacco products

Nicotine products not only cause lung cancer, but can contribute to a number of other cancers. (Unsplash)

Warning signs that should never be ignored

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Early detection can save lives. Unfortunately, many cancer patients reach doctors at advanced stages because they ignore symptoms for months. Important symptoms include:

Persistent cough lasting more than 3 weeks

Blood in sputum

Mouth ulcers that do not heal

Hoarseness in voice

Sudden unexplained weight loss

Difficulty swallowing

Persistent chest pain

Dr Varshney advises people with any of these symptoms, especially tobacco users, to seek immediate medical evaluation.

How to prevent cancer?

According to Dr Varshney, the answer is yes – cancer can be prevented to a significant extent, especially by following a few key preventive measures:

Complete avoidance of smoking and smokeless tobacco

Staying away from passive smoking

Regular health check-ups for long-term tobacco users

Counseling and nicotine de-addiction programs

Educating teenagers at school and family level

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The good news, as the oncologist highlights, is that the body begins to recover soon after quitting tobacco. Within months, lung function starts to improve, and over time, the risk of cancer drops significantly. He emphasises, “Today, many cancers can be treated successfully if diagnosed early. But prevention is always better, safer, and less painful than treatment.”

He further emphasises that awareness campaigns should not remain limited to one day. Families, schools, healthcare institutions, and governments must work together to reduce tobacco addiction and protect future generations.

“The most powerful decision a person can make for their health is to quit tobacco today, not tomorrow. Every cigarette avoided and every packet refused is a step away from cancer and towards life.” concludes Dr Varshney.

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Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Eshana Saha ...Read More Eshana Saha is a fresh face in lifestyle and cultural journalism, bringing a refined, multidisciplinary perspective to the intersection of entertainment, fashion and holistic wellbeing. With less than a year of professional experience, she has quickly adapted to high-pressure editorial environments and currently works full-time with HT Media. Prior to this, she interned for nearly six months with Hindustan Times’ entertainment and lifestyle vertical, where she gained hands-on experience in digital reporting, trend analysis and editorial storytelling. Based in New Delhi, Eshana specialises in comprehensive coverage of major cultural moments — from international film press tours to the curated aesthetics of global fashion showcases, award shows and music-centred events. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English from St Xavier’s University, Kolkata, and a Master’s degree in English from the University of Delhi, equipping her with a strong academic foundation and a keen ability to deconstruct complex cultural trends into clear, high-impact narratives. Beyond the red carpet, Eshana has developed a growing focus on health and wellbeing reporting. She bridges the gap between celebrity-driven trends and practical, evidence-informed lifestyle advice, ensuring her work remains both aspirational and grounded in editorial rigour. She has extensively covered the health implications of Delhi’s air pollution crisis, while also playing a key role in amplifying expert-led insights on women’s health and mental wellbeing, helping translate complex medical perspectives into informed, impactful public awareness. An artist at heart, she explores multiple creative forms — from visual arts and music to culinary experiments — and brings a creative’s eye for nuance, texture and detail to every story. Whether analysing runway dynamics or examining emerging wellness movements, she remains committed to accuracy and the highest standards of contemporary journalistic ethics. Read Less

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