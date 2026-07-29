Ophthalmologist Dr Rajat Kapoor debunks 5 myths about brain-eye connection: Vision loss doesn't always originate in eyes

When people think about vision, they usually assume that the eyes do all the work. Dr Rajat Kapoor shared with HT Lifestyle that in reality, the eyes function much like cameras; they capture visual information, but it is the brain that processes, interprets and makes sense of what we see.

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“This close relationship means that problems affecting the brain can sometimes first show up through changes in vision, while certain eye findings can offer important clues about underlying neurological diseases,” he stated.

Unfortunately, several myths continue to delay diagnosis and treatment. Dr Kapoor went on to debunk five of them, which are presented as follows.

Myth 1: If the eyes are healthy, the brain must be healthy too

According to Dr Kapoor, that is not always the case. A person may have perfectly healthy eyes yet experience blurred vision, double vision or loss of part of the visual field because of conditions affecting the brain, such as stroke, brain tumours, multiple sclerosis or inflammation of the optic nerve.

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{{^usCountry}} “Persistent or sudden visual changes should never be ignored, even if a routine eye examination appears normal. For such symptoms, one should preferably consult a neuro-ophthalmologist,” he advised. Myth 2: Vision loss always originates in the eye {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Persistent or sudden visual changes should never be ignored, even if a routine eye examination appears normal. For such symptoms, one should preferably consult a neuro-ophthalmologist,” he advised. Myth 2: Vision loss always originates in the eye {{/usCountry}}

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“Vision is a partnership between the eye and the brain,” noted Dr Kapoor. “Damage anywhere along the visual pathway - from the optic nerve all the way to the visual cortex - can throw off a person's sight.”

“This is exactly why so many patients end up walking into an ophthalmologist's clinic first, long before any other symptom of a neurological problem shows up. Vision changes are often the earliest warning sign,” he cautioned.

Myth 3: Headaches with blurred vision are always eye strain

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Headache with blurred vision may not originate in the eye.

While it is true that staring at screens too long or wearing the wrong spectacle power can leave the eyes tired and achy, not every headache-vision combo is that simple, cautioned Dr Kapoor.

If someone's dealing with a severe headache alongside double vision, brief episodes of vision loss, flashes of light, or blurring that just won't go away, that's a red flag worth taking seriously.

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“These symptoms can signal raised pressure inside the skull, migraine with visual aura, or other neurological issues - and they need a proper workup by a neurologist, not just a stronger pair of glasses,” noted the ophthalmologist.

Myth 4: Kids who struggle with reading just have weak eyesight

Struggle with reading in children is not necessarily linked with poor eyesight. According to Dr Kapoor, reading difficulties may even stem from learning disorders, attention-related problems or issues in how the brain processes visual information.

“Although every child should undergo a comprehensive eye examination, it is equally important to recognise that not every learning problem can be corrected with spectacles alone,” he shared.

Myth 5: Eye examination only tells you about your vision

As per Dr Kapoor, a detailed eye examination can provide valuable information about overall neurological health.

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“Changes in the optic nerve, abnormal eye movements, pupil reactions or retinal blood vessels may sometimes offer early clues to conditions such as raised intracranial pressure, multiple sclerosis, stroke, Parkinson's disease or even Alzheimer's disease,” he noted. “In many cases, the eyes provide one of the earliest windows into the health of the brain.”

In the words of the ophthalmologist, “Don't think of the eyes and the brain as two separate organs. Every time we see, both work together seamlessly. Paying attention to unexplained changes in vision and seeking timely medical advice can sometimes protect not only your eyesight but also your brain health.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

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Dr Rajat Kapoor, DNB, FRCS(Gl), FLVPEI(Pediatric, Neuroophthalmology and Strabismus), is the head of clinical services at Dr Agarwal's Eye Hospital, Rajouri Garden, New Delhi. He has over 12 years of clinical expertise and specialises in pediatric ophthalmology, neuro-ophthalmology, strabismus, and adult cataract services.