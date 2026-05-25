Orthopaedic surgeon shares 5 workouts to avoid in the gym to lower injury risks

Strength training is a vital part of a regular workout that provides various health benefits, including helping us lose fat and build muscle. However, doing it the right way has a major role to play in its effectiveness, as well as in keeping us safe.

To perform a deadlift, the form should be perfect to avoid the risk of injury. (Pexel)

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Since weights are involved in strength training, be it external or simply our bodyweight, the risk of injury is always present. Taking to Instagram on May 23, Dr Kiran Shete, an orthopaedic surgeon and integrative medicine specialist with over 25 years of experience, listed five exercises that we should avoid in the gym to lower the risk.

“Not every popular exercise is safe for your joints. Poor form, forced positions, and chasing heavy weights often do more harm than good,” he noted in the caption. “Focus on control, alignment, and gradual load. Training smart protects your body long term.”

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{{^usCountry}} The list of exercises he suggested avoiding is as follows. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The list of exercises he suggested avoiding is as follows. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} 1. Behind-the-neck shoulder press {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 1. Behind-the-neck shoulder press {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The behind-the-neck shoulder press is an overhead strength exercise that involves resting a barbell on the upper traps behind the neck, lifting it straight overhead and then bringing it down again. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The behind-the-neck shoulder press is an overhead strength exercise that involves resting a barbell on the upper traps behind the neck, lifting it straight overhead and then bringing it down again. {{/usCountry}}

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According to Dr Shete, this workout increases the risk of rotator cuff impingement and cervical spine strain. The safer approach is to perform a press in front of the body and keep the bars slightly forward with the neck in a neutral position and a stable core.

2. Deadlifts with poor form

One of the more popular weight training exercises, weight lifting itself is not the problem, noted Dr Shete. The issue is with the execution.

“Rounded back, poor bracing, or ego lifting shifts the load to your spine instead of your hips,” noted the surgeon. “That's how disc injuries happen.”

The safer approach is learning proper hip hinging first, keeping the spine neutral, and increasing weight only after control is solid.

3. Upright rows

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The upright row involves gripping weights (kettlebell/dumbbells) with both hands with an overhand grip and pulling them upward till they reach chest height.

According to Dr Shete, the workout can lead to shoulder impingement due to internal rotation while elevating the shoulder. The safer approach is to lift only up to the chest with a wider grip and maintain a controlled grip.

4. Sit-ups with feet anchored

One of the more basic workouts, sit-ups also present the risk of injury if not done properly. In such cases, the load shifts from abdominal muscles to hip flexors. The safer approach, according to Dr Shete, is performing controlled abdominal curling and engaging the core.

5. Kipping pull-ups

A kipping pull-up is when one generates momentum with the hips while swinging from the bar, and uses it to propel themselves upward and perform a pull-up. In such cases, momentum replaces control, cautioned Dr Shete. Shoulders absorb sudden force again and again, increasing injury risk. The safer approach is to perform controlled pull-ups with core engagement and minimal swing.

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Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Debapriya Bhattacharya ...Read More Debapriya Bhattacharya is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times. He started his career in 2022, working in newsrooms in beats like education, US news, trending stories, and entertainment. In his new role in the lifestyle desk, he seeks to deliver a balanced blend of research-driven reporting and creative storytelling from health and recipes to art and culture. Science, philosophy, food and pop culture are what pump his veins and help bring heart to his stories. Debapriya tries to see out subjects that will allow him and readers to explore new frontiers and improve the quality of life for all. The explorations can be both external and internal, as thoughts seek to be as chaotic as the greater universe. As a citizen of the world, Debapriya has been fascinated by the lives of people across the globe throughout time. His curiosity leads him to explore new linguistic and cultural landscapes to broaden his horizons and deepen his understanding of global narratives. Beyond the newsroom, Debapriya loves to participate in debate and theatre, spaces that he considers to be holy grounds for nuance and self-expression. A graduate from Ashutosh College, University of Calcutta, Debapriya completed his Master's degree from the same university in 2022. An ambiverted bibliophile, he loves his solitude as much as he adores stimulating conversations. And despite his reverence for tech, libraries continue to be his favourite place for research. Read Less

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