Doctor shares 5 nutrition tips for maintaining thyroid health ahead of World Thyroid Day 2026

Ahead of World Thyroid Day on May 25, Dr Ramesh Kinha, MD (Pathology) and chief operating officer at Thyrocare Technologies Ltd, shared five diet tips with HT Lifestyle that will help maintain thyroid health, especially in the case of hypothyroidism.

The diseases involving the thyroid gland are predominantly of two types. An underactive thyroid gland causes hypothyroidism, which is more common in women. On the other hand, an overactive thyroid gland results in hyperthyroidism. The synthesis and regulation of thyroid hormones are significantly influenced by one's nutritional intake.

The thyroid gland is a prominent part of the endocrine system that is responsible for the production of hormones regulating the body’s metabolism. It is also one that causes health issues in many Indians.

People with hypothyroidism often benefit from consuming a Mediterranean diet that is rich in fruits, vegetables, whole grains such as brown rice, oats, barley, whole wheat, healthy fats like nuts, seeds, olive oil, lean proteins such as beans, poultry, fish, legumes, yoghurt, and cheese.

“The Mediterranean diet is known for its anti-inflammatory properties, which are essential to maintain thyroid health. Besides, consumption of a Paleo diet rich in unprocessed and whole foods is also recommended for people with hypothyroidism,” noted Dr Kinha.

“However, people with hypothyroidism should avoid consuming large amounts of raw cruciferous vegetables as this can interfere with the body’s ability to make the thyroid hormone,” he added. Such vegetables include broccoli, radishes, cauliflower, dark, collard greens, leafy greens, and root vegetables.

2. Optimising iodine intake Iodine is essential for producing thyroid hormones, and a deficiency of the micronutrient is one of the most common causes of hypothyroidism. People who are at a higher risk of iodine deficiency are those who don’t use iodised salt, follow vegan diets, and pregnant women, stated Dr Kinha.

Apart from iodised salt, other sources of iodine are seaweed, dairy products, seafood, and eggs. “However, for people with autoimmune hypothyroidism, including Hashimoto thyroiditis, excessive iodine intake can be harmful,” cautioned the doctor. “It is suggested to avoid taking iodine supplements if one is living with a thyroid condition.”

3. Maintaining a balanced intake of selenium Selenium is an essential dietary mineral that supports the production of thyroid hormone by protecting the gland from damage caused by oxidative stress. Dr Kinha recommends occasionally including selenium-rich foods in the diet, such as tuna, eggs, Brazil nuts, legumes, sardines, and oatmeal.

“However, consuming high amounts of selenium should be avoided as it can lead to selenium toxicity, resulting in serious health disorders,” he cautioned.

4. Optimising intake of zinc According to Dr Kinha, the deficiency of zinc can cause or worsen the condition of hypothyroidism. Foods that are rich in the mineral include pumpkin seeds, oysters, nuts and lentils. However, he also recommends avoiding very high consumption of zinc unless advised by a healthcare professional to avoid potential side effects.

5. Increasing vitamins D, vitamin B12, iron and magnesium intake The deficiency of vitamins D and B12, and the minerals iron and magnesium, are considered risk factors for hypothyroidism, shared Dr Kinha.

Vitamin D can be sourced from exposure to sunlight, consuming fatty fish, red meat, egg yolks, fish liver oils, dairy products, and plant-based milks. Animal-based foods are also rich in vitamin B12.

Some of the sources of magnesium are pumpkin seeds, flaxseeds, chia seeds, cashews, almonds, whole grains, legumes, dark leafy greens, avocados, dark chocolate, bananas, raisins, milk, yoghurt, and peanut butter. Iron-rich foods include spinach, fortified cereals, seafood, chickpeas, and tofu. It is best to pair citrus fruits with iron-rich foods to raise the amount of iron that the body absorbs, noted the doctor.

Foods to avoid If one has hypothyroidism, Dr Kinha suggested avoiding ultra-processed foods, as these can increase inflammation or oxidative stress in the body. ​

For people with hyperthyroidism, it is best to avoid consumption of excess iodine, caffeine, soy and gluten, he noted

“With the right mix of nutritious foods, daily moderate exercise, adopting stress reduction techniques, getting sufficient sleep, regular check-ups, and limiting intake of unhealthy foods, thyroid health can be better managed by individuals,” shared the doctor.