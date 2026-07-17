Orthopaedician Dr Geetish Kori busts the 'gym fix' myth: Why one workout can't undo a day of sitting

“An ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure.” It’s an old saying, but when it comes to our increasingly sedentary lifestyles, it couldn’t be more relevant. One of the biggest myths that comes from people is, “I sit all day, but I go to the gym every evening, so I’m covered.’ However, it isn’t that simple. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Geetish Kori, MBBS, MS (Ortho), Apollo Spectra Hospital, Bengaluru, shared why hitting the gym isn't enough if you sit all day.

Here's the reason why an evening workout can't fully undo the effects of sitting all day. (Unsplash)

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Is a gym enough to fix a sedentary lifestyle?

Dr Geetish said, “Think of it like eating unhealthy food all day and then having one bowl of salad at night. The salad is undoubtedly good for you, but it doesn’t erase the effects of everything that came before.” Likewise, an hour at the gym is excellent for your health, but it cannot completely undo fifteen hours spent sitting.

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An hour at the gym is excellent for your health, but it cannot completely undo fifteen hours spent sitting.

{{^usCountry}} According to Dr Geetish, the human body doesn’t work on damage now, but repairs later systems. During prolonged sitting, blood circulation slows, muscles become inactive, calorie-burning enzymes go into low gear, and the spine, joints, and neck silently bear the brunt. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to Dr Geetish, the human body doesn’t work on damage now, but repairs later systems. During prolonged sitting, blood circulation slows, muscles become inactive, calorie-burning enzymes go into low gear, and the spine, joints, and neck silently bear the brunt. {{/usCountry}}

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As the saying goes, “Use it or lose it.” Many people assume that because they exercise regularly, they’re protected from the harmful effects of prolonged sitting. Unfortunately, that’s not how the body works. “You cannot burn away inactivity any more than you can brush your teeth once a week and expect healthy gums. Daily habits matter far more than occasional bursts of effort,” added Dr Geetish.

What’s the solution?

Dr Geetish highlighted that you don’t need to spend your entire day in the gym. What your body truly needs is regular movement throughout the day. Movement is medicine—but like any medicine, it works best when taken in the right dose, at the right intervals. You wouldn’t swallow an entire week’s prescription in one day and expect it to work. Likewise, one intense workout cannot compensate for fifteen hours spent glued to a chair.

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The solution is surprisingly simple:

● Stand up every 30–45 minutes.

● Walk while taking phone calls.

● Choose the stairs whenever possible.

● Stretch between meetings.

● Park a little farther away.

● Even a two-minute walk every half hour can wake up your muscles and improve circulation.

Does this mean the gym isn’t important?

Strength training, cardiovascular exercise, and sports remain essential for long-term health. “But think of exercise as the icing on the cake—not the cake itself,” said Dr Geetish. The real foundation of good health is staying active from morning to night. “Don’t just schedule an hour for fitness—build movement into your lifestyle. Because in the end, health isn’t created by one heroic workout; it’s built one step, one stretch and one walk at a time,” concluded Dr Geetish.

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Movement is medicine—but like any medicine, it works best when taken in the right dose, at the right intervals.

About the doctor

Dr Geetish Kori is a top Orthopaedician at Sai Thunga healthcare in Bengaluru. He specialises in diagnosing and treating a wide range of Orthopaedics conditions, including Achilles Tendon Rupture, Achilles Tendonitis, Alternating Hemiplegia, Ankle Fracture, Ankle Sprain, and more.

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Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.