Pain when sitting cross-legged? Orthopaedic surgeon shares how to prevent: ‘Spine should stay straight, not hunched…’

Do you sit cross-legged and find yourself in discomfort, feeling a dull ache as you fold your knees? On one hand, sitting cross-legged on the floor is a very East and South Asian tradition, almost akin to an instinct, for various occasions, such as prayer meals or regular hangouts. But nowadays, this way of sitting is driving joint-related pain. So, what is at fault: the pose or something else?



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Know what this sitting pose means for your health. (Picture credit: AI generated)

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Answering these common doubts, Dr Deepak Joshi, Director of Orthopaedics and Spine Surgery at Fortis Hospital Mohali, explained to HT Lifestyle what may actually be the problem and how to prevent it.

Instead of the posture itself, Dr Joshi believed the root cause can be traced back to modern lifestyle, as early humans did not have chairs like nowadays, so they often sat on the ground, cross-legged, squatting or kneeling. The reason these postures were not a problem for them was constant movement, which kept hips, spine, knees and ankles flexible.

What causes knee discomfort whilst sitting cross-legged?

There are several factors responsible for the pain some people experience while sitting cross-legged. The orthopaedic doctor reiterated that the pose is not unnatural, so don't blame it, but it is just that the body being in a sedentary sitting style has become less ‘adaptive.'

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{{^usCountry}} He mentioned the kind of seating seen nowadays and why it may impact your knees: “Many people now spend decades sitting on chairs, driving cars, working at desks and living with low physical activity. As a result, the body gradually loses the mobility and muscle strength needed for comfortable floor sitting." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He mentioned the kind of seating seen nowadays and why it may impact your knees: “Many people now spend decades sitting on chairs, driving cars, working at desks and living with low physical activity. As a result, the body gradually loses the mobility and muscle strength needed for comfortable floor sitting." {{/usCountry}}

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Other risk factors, he outlined, include obesity, ageing, stiff hips, weak core muscles and early arthritis.

Who reports such cases the most?

On who is more likely to experience such discomfort, the doctor said, “Many people above the age of 40 develop this problem.”

Doctor's tips: How to prevent joint pain while sitting cross-legged?

Do stretching exercises like this one in order to reduce joint strain.

Dr Joshi revealed when sitting cross-legged is safe: “It is safe when you sit for short periods and do it without force.” What to avoid? To this, he clarified that, avoid deep knee bending or remaining in one position for a long time. This results in many problems. He shared that one can get knee pain, stiffness, meniscal problems or arthritis in susceptible individuals.

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Second is posture. When you sit, posture is also involved. Not many pay attention to it. What is the correct spine posture? “The spine should stay straight, not hunched. Using a cushion or folded towel to help maintain the hips just above the level of knees for less strain in the lower back and knees is often beneficial.”

Aside from sitting correctly, Dr Joshi also advocated for ‘mobility,’ meaning change your posture every 15-20 minutes, and do stretching and walking. Muscle training helps protect you, so he recommended adding relevant exercises to your routine because it strengthens your hip muscles.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

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