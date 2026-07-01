Protein coffee to protein water: Lifestyle coach reveals whether these high-protein products are worth the hype
High-protein foods are taking over supermarket shelves. The lifestyle coach explains whether you should jump on the trend or not.
Protein is one thing we need to focus on more in India. Our diets are mostly made up of carbohydrates and fats. We don’t get enough protein. According to a study by ICMR–INDIAB, many Indians don’t eat enough protein. This shows we need to improve the protein in our diet. While protein is important, its growing popularity has fueled a wave of high-protein trends across the internet, with many people becoming increasingly obsessed with it. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Mitushi Ajmera, lifestyle coach and author of Fearless Diet, shared whether protein-packed products are a necessity or not.
Also read | This chocolate lava cake with 13g protein and just 166 calories, ‘supports your goals, not ruins them’: Full recipe
The protein trend
Mitushi highlighted that the protein trend has become a big marketing tool. While protein is important, not every food needs protein. Adding protein to junk foods like chips or namkeens doesn’t make them healthy. It’s like trying to make something bad look good. A high-protein label can’t make up for many calories, sodium, unhealthy fats, or poor nutrition.
The protein products that make sense
Mitushi suggests that the best way is to focus on foods that are naturally high in protein, such as milk, curd, paneer, eggs, dals, legumes, soy products, fish, and lean meat. Protein-enriched foods such as flours, breads, and dairy products can also help bridge India’s protein gap.
High-protein yoghurt is an option because it has quality protein, calcium, and good bacteria. Also, protein coffee can be convenient for people who need more protein and want to feel fuller. Protein water is a choice for those who prefer a lighter protein drink. These products are convenient but not necessary.
One size doesn’t fit all
“Protein needs vary from person to person. For adults, aiming for around 1 g of protein per kilogram of body weight is a good target. Active people may need more protein depending on their goals,” said Mitushi. High-protein products may be helpful for vegetarians and vegans who don’t have protein sources. Non-vegetarians who eat lean animal protein may not need extra fortified products.
Read beyond the front label
“Don’t judge a product by its high-protein claim and check the nutrition label,” advises Mitushi. A simple way to evaluate a product is to see how many calories you get for each gram of protein and check the amounts of added sugar, sodium, and saturated fat. Protein-rich foods are valuable when they improve our diet, not when they just make processed foods look healthier.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAnukriti Srivastava
Anukriti Srivastava thrives at the intersection of words and voice, where journalism meets storytelling. A digital editor and journalist with over 5 years of experience, she has written across lifestyle, women issues, relationships, entertainment, fashion, and travel. She did her Masters in Broadcast Journalism and has published more than 500+ lifestyle content pieces across platforms. As a former Sub-Editor at HerZindagi, she produced engaging digital content, interviews, and event coverage for a wide audience. She has also contributed as a Webstory Producer with Travel + Leisure, transforming travel experiences into immersive stories for readers who love exploring the world. Beyond writing, Anukriti’s storytelling extends to the microphone. As a voice-over artist, her warm and expressive voice has brought scripts to life across audio platforms, turning simple words into immersive experiences. Her work reflects a deep interest in people, culture, and everyday stories that resonate with readers and listeners alike. She enjoys crafting content that informs, inspires, and sparks curiosity. Away from screens and studios, you’ll find her reading self-help books, listening to music, getting lost in romantic novels, and playing the guitar for a creative reset. For Anukriti, storytelling isn’t just a profession—it’s a way of seeing and sharing the world.Read More
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.