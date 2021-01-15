IND USA
Parineeti Chopra starts her day with Yoga(Instagram/parineetichopra)
Parineeti Chopra starts her day with Yoga(Instagram/parineetichopra)
health

Parineeti Chopra loves her Yoga mornings, says she is addicted to stretching

The Girl On The Train star Parineeti Chopra is a fan of doing Yoga in the morning. The actor says that she is "addicted to stretching, breathing deeply and thinking happy thoughts."
By Nishtha Grover, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 15, 2021 04:09 PM IST

There are a lot of celebrities who love Yoga. Bollywood diva Rakul Preet has time and again mentioned that she enjoys starting her day with Yoga. Rakul, in particular, is a fan of Surya Namaskars and often starts her day by doing 108 of them. Parineeti Chopra recently revealed that even she belongs to this group and is "addicted to stretching."

Not often, the Kesari actor shares snippets from her fitness routine but today she gave her followers a special glimpse from her morning Yoga session. Parineeti has been taking virtual classes from her trainer since a long time now and posted an image revealing the way it goes.

The picture showed Parineeti on her knees over a Yoga mat with her hands joined in front of her chest and greeting her trainer Aashna Pritmani. For the at-home session, the 32-year-old opted to wear a brown sports bra and teamed it with a pair of maroon yoga pants that featured sheer details. She left her hair down for the session.

Parineeti posted the image with the caption, "Yoga mornings with my girl guru @yogahighbyaashna are my drug! Addicted to stretching, breathing deeply and thinking happy thoughts (sic)."

On the work front, Parineeti was last seen in the film Jabariya Jodi opposite Sidharth Malhotra. She is currently gearing up for the release of her film, The Girl On The Train. The movie that also features Aditi Rao Hydari and Kirti Kulhari will release on Netflix on February 26, 2021.

Her upcoming projects include Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar opposite Arjun Kapoor. She will even be seen playing the lead role in the film Saina, which is a biopic on the ace badminton player Saina Nehwal.

parineeti chopra on fitness parineeti chopra fitness workout at home yoga
