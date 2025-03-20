Periods are painful: Orgasms to cuddles, doctor suggests 5 science-backed ways to deal with period pain

Periods can be painful; for many, their menstruation cycles are so painful that getting out of bed and doing daily tasks can become arduous tasks. In a video shared on March 18, Dr Tanaya, MBBS, FRSPH and embryologist, who goes by @dr_cuterus on Instagram, talked about 5 ways to relieve period pain. Dr Tanya shared 5 ways in which you can relieve period pain. (Shutterstock)

Relieve period pain with these 5 science-backed tips

Dr Tanya posted 5 surprising and science-back ways you can deal with period pain during your menstrual cycles. She posted the clip with the caption, “Periods giving you dard-e-disco? Here are some uhm...surprising (but scientific!) ways to relieve your period pain.” However, she added that if the pain is too much and is hindering your ability to do daily tasks, you should consult your doctor for painkillers and to see if there is an underlying medical condition.

Let's find out the 5 science-backed but surprising ways to relieve period pain:

1. Dark chocolate

2. Bananas

3. Cuddling

4. Orgasms

5. Swearing

- Dark chocolate and bananas

Dark chocolates and bananas contain a lot of magnesium. Per Dr Tanya, magnesium is a mineral known to reduce the amount of pain and cramps you feel.

- Cuddling

“Cuddling releases something called oxytocin in your body, which is a feel-good hormone that helps you feel all nice and comfy,” Dr Tanya explained.

- Orgasms

This might be slightly surprising for many, but, according to the doctor, orgasms help relieve period pain by bringing a lot of good blood flow into your pelvis and ‘taking away all the bad stuff’.

- Swearing

Lastly, swearing is another way for you to relieve period pain. Yes, you read that right. “Swearing is really effective in relieving any and all kinds of pain. In fact, some researchers found that if you were to put your hand in ice-cold water. You will be able to hold your hand under the water for 30 seconds longer if you were allowed to do [swearing] all throughout,” Dr Tanya explained.

“Send this to your partner if you want them to bring you cuddles, dark chocolate, bananas and orgasms, and if they don't do any of that, feel free to give them as much gaali galoch as you want. It's gonna help relieve your pain,” she quipped in the end.

There are many symptoms that one experiences during periods. While pain is one of those factors, bloating is another common occurring symptom. So, if you are someone who experiences a lot of bloating, learn how to reduce it here.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.