Pilates has an ‘unfair reputation'? Fitness expert explains who it is really for

The low-impact workout Pilates may appear gentle, making people assume that anyone can do it effortlessly. The social media trend of the ‘Pilates princess,’ complete with pink athleisure and an iced matcha latte, has also given the workout a hyper-feminine, ‘soft-girl’ image.ALSO READ: Pilates vs yoga vs strength training: Know the differences and find out what your body actually needs

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Since it appears less intense than other forms of exercise, Pilates is sometimes even patronised. But it also requires considerable control and coordination. This also improves core strength, alignment, balance, and muscular endurance.

Rahull Raghuvanshii, certified fitness professional and managing director of Jetts Fitness India, also agreed that Pilates has an ‘unfair reputation.’

The expert elaborated, “Many still see it as a niche discipline reserved for dancers or the naturally flexible." The misunderstanding is quite mainstream, it turns out.

Rahull further added, "In truth, its low-impact, controlled approach to movement makes it one of the most inclusive fitness practices available today, built around core strength, alignment, breath control, and muscular endurance qualities that serve almost anyone, regardless of age or fitness background.”

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{{^usCountry}} Many assume that Pilates is easy, but it is better described as versatile, as it can benefit both fitness beginners and experienced individuals looking to strengthen their foundations. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Many assume that Pilates is easy, but it is better described as versatile, as it can benefit both fitness beginners and experienced individuals looking to strengthen their foundations. {{/usCountry}}

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Let's quickly look at who Pilates is for. You may be surprised by the wide range of people who can benefit from it. Rahull identified the following groups and revealed why Pilates works for each of them:

Beginners on a fitness journey

Beginners and those easing back into fitness often find Pilates the most approachable starting point.

Its movements scale naturally to different ability levels, requiring no heavy equipment or prior conditioning.

Ideal foundation for a longer fitness journey.

Recovering from injury or chronic pain

Pilates strengthens the stabilising muscles without placing excessive strain on the body.

Its low-impact movements may benefit people recovering from injuries or managing chronic pain, especially in the back, hips, or joints.

This is why physiotherapists incorporate Pilates into rehabilitation programmes.

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Pilates is versatile, and both beginners and experienced people can add Pilates to their fitness routine!

Desk workers

Prolonged sitting can affect posture and create muscular imbalances.

Pilates may help correct these imbalances and ease tension in the neck, shoulders, and lower back.

Athletes and dancers

Athletes and dancers often use Pilates as a supplementary workout to enhance their performance.

It can improve core stability, flexibility, and body awareness.

These benefits may support primary discipline and help reduce the risk of injury.

Pregnant women and new mothers

With medical clearance, pregnant women and new mothers may opt for modified Pilates programmes.

These exercises can help strengthen the pelvic floor and provide gentle, full-body conditioning during and after pregnancy.

Older adults

Pilates combines low-impact movement with functional strength training.

It may help older adults improve their balance and mobility, while supporting greater independence in everyday life.

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“What unites all these groups is simple," Rahull Raghuvanshii added. “Pilates was never about how fit you already are. It's about building a stronger foundation from wherever you happen to be standing, which is exactly what makes it one of the most versatile additions to any wellness routine.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.