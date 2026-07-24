Planning IVF? Fertility expert shares the key terms every couple should know before the first consultation

The process of beginning IVF treatment can be quite intimidating since the couple is exposed to a variety of new words in a medical context. Learning a few basics regarding IVF terminology prior to the first visit could help the discussion with the fertility specialist be more productive. Dr Kalyani Shrimali, clinical director and fertility specialist, Nova IVF Fertility, Indore, explains the key terminologies couples are likely to hear.

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AMH- Anti-Mullerian Hormone

AMH, Anti-Müllerian Hormone, is the first word a patient is likely to hear. It is a blood test that provides information about the number of eggs left in the ovaries. “The AMH test does not predict natural conception but helps the doctor design the IVF treatment regimen,” said Dr Kalyani Shrimali.

For women who wish to preserve their fertility for the future, egg freezing (oocyte cryopreservation) is another important concept.

AFC- Antral Follicle Count

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{{^usCountry}} The other concept that couples need to be familiar with is AFC (Antral Follicle Count). This is calculated using an ultrasound and refers to the number of follicles that are found in the ovaries during the initial days of a woman’s menstrual cycle. This is also an alternative to the AMH test. Semen analysis {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The other concept that couples need to be familiar with is AFC (Antral Follicle Count). This is calculated using an ultrasound and refers to the number of follicles that are found in the ovaries during the initial days of a woman’s menstrual cycle. This is also an alternative to the AMH test. Semen analysis {{/usCountry}}

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Semen analysis is another key investigation that couples should be familiar with. It evaluates the male partner's sperm count, motility (movement), morphology (shape), and other parameters that influence fertility. Since male factors contribute to nearly half of all infertility cases, semen analysis is an essential part of fertility assessment and helps determine the most appropriate treatment approach.

Blastocyst

There are some differences that couples need to know about the egg, the embryo, and the blastocyst. The egg comes out from the ovary, and after fertilization by the sperm, it becomes an embryo, and by day 5 or day 6, if everything proceeds normally, it becomes the blastocyst.

Egg freezing

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For women who wish to preserve their fertility for the future, egg freezing (oocyte cryopreservation) is another important concept. This procedure involves collecting and freezing healthy eggs for use at a later stage. According to Dr Kalyani Shrimali, it may be considered by women who wish to delay parenthood for personal or professional reasons, or before undergoing medical treatments that could affect fertility.

Embryo grading is basically the evaluation of an embryo based on its appearance under a microscope.

ICSI- Intracytoplasmic Sperm Injection

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The other name that you are likely to come across frequently is ICSI, which stands for Intracytoplasmic Sperm Injection. This involves directly injecting a healthy sperm into an egg. This procedure is recommended mostly when there are cases of male infertility or failures to conceive through other methods.

Embryo grading

One may hear about embryo grading as well, which is basically the evaluation of an embryo based on its appearance under a microscope. While good-grade embryos have a high rate of implantation, it does not mean that pregnancy will certainly happen because genetics and uterine conditions play an equally important role.

Embryo transfer

Lastly, it is important for the couple to learn the distinction between an embryo transfer and a frozen embryo transfer (FET). There are times when freezing embryos for a future cycle may lead to better results, especially when the environment in the uterus is more receptive.

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The most essential terminologies that a couple needs to know, nonetheless, are those related to individualized treatments. IVF is not a one-size-fits-all program; each protocol will depend on the age of the couple, ovarian reserve, sperm profile, health background, and fertility plans.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.