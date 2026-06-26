Planning to become a father? Gynaecologist explains why every aspiring dad should get a fertility health check

Men often tend to neglect their fertility health. Male fertility is not only about conception but also about overall health. A simple preconception health check, including semen analysis, hormone testing, and lifestyle assessment to improve reproductive outcomes. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Meenu Handa, director of fertility and head of the academic of reproductive medicine, Motherhood Fertility and IVF, Gurgaon, shared the importance of fertility health check ups for aspiring fathers.

Why every aspiring dad should get a fertility health check.(Pexel)

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Why does fertility check matter for me, too?

When couples plan for a baby, the primary focus is on the female's health, but male fertility plays an equally important role. Dr Meenu highlighted, “Male factors contribute to infertility, too, and need timely attention. Unfortunately, a large number of men tend to avoid fertility evaluation due to a lack of awareness or stigma.”

A large number of men tend to avoid fertility evaluation due to a lack of awareness or stigma. (Unsplash)

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{{^usCountry}} They are often hesitant, ashamed, or embarrassed to consult the doctor regarding fertility-related issues. Hence, aspiring fathers should make sure to opt for basic fertility health checks before planning conception. This helps detect potential issues early and helps to achieve pregnancy. Simple tests and lifestyle evaluation can reveal reasons that may affect sperm quality, hormone balance, and long-term reproductive function. Semen analysis: {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} They are often hesitant, ashamed, or embarrassed to consult the doctor regarding fertility-related issues. Hence, aspiring fathers should make sure to opt for basic fertility health checks before planning conception. This helps detect potential issues early and helps to achieve pregnancy. Simple tests and lifestyle evaluation can reveal reasons that may affect sperm quality, hormone balance, and long-term reproductive function. Semen analysis: {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Men often miss it. But, don't do so as it helps evaluate sperm count, motility (movement), and morphology (shape). Abnormal results tend to indicate reduced fertility potential and men may need further medical evaluation or even lifestyle correction as suggested by the doctor. Hormone testing: {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Men often miss it. But, don't do so as it helps evaluate sperm count, motility (movement), and morphology (shape). Abnormal results tend to indicate reduced fertility potential and men may need further medical evaluation or even lifestyle correction as suggested by the doctor. Hormone testing: {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Hormone testing is necessary for men. Hormones such as testosterone, FSH, and LH, which play an important role when it comes to sperm production. Imbalances tend to impact the libido, sperm quality, and the man's overall reproductive health, too. Early detection helps guide appropriate treatment. Lifestyle habits evaluation will also be recommended for men: {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Hormone testing is necessary for men. Hormones such as testosterone, FSH, and LH, which play an important role when it comes to sperm production. Imbalances tend to impact the libido, sperm quality, and the man's overall reproductive health, too. Early detection helps guide appropriate treatment. Lifestyle habits evaluation will also be recommended for men: {{/usCountry}}

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Smoking, alcohol, lack of sleep, stress, obesity, and absence of physical activity can impact sperm health. It will be essential to quit smoking and alcohol, de-stress by doing meditation, and exercise daily.

A balanced diet rich in antioxidants, vitamins, and minerals supports healthy sperm production and improved reproductive health in men. (Unsplash)

Medical history and health screening:

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Diabetes, thyroid disorders, varicocele, and past infections can affect fertility and steal the peace of mind. Reviewing medical history helps in understanding the underlying causes and management of the various health issues in men.

Nutritional and preconception guidance is equally important:

A balanced diet rich in antioxidants, vitamins, and minerals supports healthy sperm production and improved reproductive health in men. Nutritional counselling can improve fertility outcomes naturally over time and help men achieve fatherhood. Men must consult the expert and ensure to go for regular health check-ups before becoming a father.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Anukriti Srivastava ...Read More Anukriti Srivastava thrives at the intersection of words and voice, where journalism meets storytelling. A digital editor and journalist with over 5 years of experience, she has written across lifestyle, women issues, relationships, entertainment, fashion, and travel. She did her Masters in Broadcast Journalism and has published more than 500+ lifestyle content pieces across platforms. As a former Sub-Editor at HerZindagi, she produced engaging digital content, interviews, and event coverage for a wide audience. She has also contributed as a Webstory Producer with Travel + Leisure, transforming travel experiences into immersive stories for readers who love exploring the world. Beyond writing, Anukriti’s storytelling extends to the microphone. As a voice-over artist, her warm and expressive voice has brought scripts to life across audio platforms, turning simple words into immersive experiences. Her work reflects a deep interest in people, culture, and everyday stories that resonate with readers and listeners alike. She enjoys crafting content that informs, inspires, and sparks curiosity. Away from screens and studios, you’ll find her reading self-help books, listening to music, getting lost in romantic novels, and playing the guitar for a creative reset. For Anukriti, storytelling isn’t just a profession—it’s a way of seeing and sharing the world. Read Less

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