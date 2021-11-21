Pooja Batra aces headstand in Bora Bora islands. Husband Nawab Shah has the best compliment

Pooja Batra swears by yoga and high intensity workouts. The actor, who is often busy with her shooting schedules or her travel plans round the world, still scoops out time from her busy schedule to connect with her inner self through yoga. Pooja is currently chilling like a villain in Bora Bora islands and her Instagram profile is replete with pictures and videos of the stunning island. However, one picture stood out from the rest – it is the one where Pooja Batra performed a yoga position with Bora Bora in the backdrop.

On Saturday, Pooja shared a glimpse of how her weekend kickstarted and it is serving us with all the fitness inspo we need to start taking workouts seriously. The actor is on a trip right now and yet she found time to perform a yoga position, and this time, it is none other than the Sirsasana. Dressed in a black sports bra and a black pair of gym trousers, Pooja aced the headstand to perfection, by the sea.

ALSO READ: Pooja Batra does yoga poses in Budapest, husband Nawab Shah reacts

In a set of pictures, Pooja shared snippets of her yoga diaries and we are smitten. With the sprawling blue waters in the backdrop, Pooja cut a serene weekend vibe on Instagram with her pictures. She accompanied her pictures with a quote attributed to the Japanese-American artist and landscape architect Isamu Noguchi - "We are a landscape of all we have seen." Take a look at her pictures here:

In no time, Pooja's pictures were flooded with likes and comments from her friends and fans. But the best compliment came from husband Nawab Shah, who dropped by to write, "Yogini," and added multiple red heart emoticons.

The headstand position, as performed by Pooja in the pictures, has multiple health benefits. It helps in activating the pituitary and pineal gland, stimulating the lymphatic system and the abdominal organs and strengthening the upper body, spine, and core. It also helps in reducing stress and boosting digestion of the body.

