Pooja Batra does yoga poses in Budapest, husband Nawab Shah reacts

Pooja Batra took to Instagram to share pictures of herself doing yoga poses in Budapest. Her husband, Nawab Shah, reacted to her post.
Published on Nov 07, 2021 12:56 PM IST
By Krishna Priya Pallavi, Delhi

Actor Pooja Batra often keeps busy with shooting sprees or travelling around the world. However, no matter how busy her schedule is, the star always finds time to do yoga and motivates us all to exercise too. The star took to Instagram recently to share pictures of herself doing two different yoga poses in Budapest, Hungary.

Pooja is currently in Budapest and enjoying the fall season. The actor posted pictures of herself practising yoga poses in a park on Saturday. She did yoga's Kapotasana or the One-Legged King Pigeon Pose and Ustrasana or Camel Pose. Her husband, Nawab Shah, loved the post and took to the comments section to drop several hearts. 

Sharing her photos on the gram, Pooja talked about people pushing their bodies to do prescribed yoga postures when their body is preventing them from doing it. "Many people repeatedly push their bodies into "prescribed" yoga postures when their physiology prevents it. #yogawithpoojabatra a- #kapotasana. b- #ustrasana Both these Asana's work the Piriformis and the Psoas Major Muscle amongst the other muscles," Pooja wrote.

Take a look at her post:

ALSO READ | Pooja Batra says 'Yoga se hi hoga' in new workout post on Instagram

To do the One-Legged King Pigeon Pose, Pooja lifted her one leg and joined her hands at the back of her head. For the back-bending Ustrasana, she pushed her body backwards to touch her hands near her toes.

Benefits of doing Kapotasana and Ustrasana:

Kapotasana or the One-Legged King Pigeon Pose relieves tension in the chest and shoulders, and it also stimulates the abdominal organs, helping digestion. It also releases stress, fatigue, and anxiety.

Ustrasana stretches the entire front of the body, ankles, thighs, groin, abdomen, chest, and throat. It also extends the deep hip flexors. Practising this asana can strengthen the back muscles, improve posture, and stimulate the organs in the abdomen and neck.

Meanwhile, Pooja is all set to make a comeback with the OTT release, Squad. The actor plays a Squadron Leader in the film that also marks the debut of actor Danny Denzongpa's son Rinzing Denzongpa.

