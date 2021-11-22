Pooja Batra merges travel and fitness in Bora Bora islands

Pooja Batra is off for her holiday in a picturesque beach, but she is not taking a day off from her fitness routine. The actor, who is a fitness enthusiast and swears by yoga and high intensity workouts, keeps sharing snippets of her travel diaries on Instagram. The actor, on Sunday, shared a slew of pictures on her Instagram profile featuring how her day looked like – and it was in shades of neon and fitness.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Pooja is chilling like a villain in Maldives. From acing the bikini look in the picturesque beaches to striking a yoga position with the sprawling blue waters in the backdrop – Pooja is doing it all and more. On Sunday, Pooja performed multiple yoga positions on the deck of her resort and gave fresh goals for her Instagram family to follow.

ALSO READ: Pooja aces headstand in Bora Bora islands. Husband Nawab has the best compliment

In one of the pictures, Pooja can be seen performing the Padangushthasana. Dressed in a neon green sports bra and a pair of neon green gym trousers, Pooja can be seen posing for the camera all the while acing the yoga position to perfection. In the picture, Pooja can be seen balancing her body on her one foot, with her other leg folded on top, and her hands folded in the Namaskar position.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In another picture, Pooja can be seen balancing her entire body on her head and acing the head stand position. She tried out a variation of headstand with her one leg upwards and the other leg folded near to her chest. In another picture, Pooja can be seen with her back to the camera and stretching her leg one and the other leg is folded and her hands intertwined around the leg. Take a look:

Pooja Batra's Instagram stories. (Instagram/@poojabatra)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The yoga positions, performed by Pooja in Bora Bora islands, come with multiple health benefits. Headstand helps in strengthening the upper body, spine and core muscles. It also helps in activating the pituitary and pineal glands. Padangushthasana, on the other hand, helps in stimulating the reproductive organs and enhancing flexibility.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter.