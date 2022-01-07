Pooja Hegde sweating it out at gym with intense slow burn exercises is the fitness high we need: Watch video

Actor Pooja Hegde never ceases to amaze us with her dedication to fitness and leading a healthy lifestyle. The star often gets clicked outside the Pilates studio, where she trains with celebs like Janhvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan. Her latest video gives a sneak peek of her workout at the gym and the secret to her svelte figure. We are inspired.

Pooja took to Instagram today, January 7, to post a workout video that shows her doing slow burn exercises to concentrate on her entire body. The Radhe Shyam actor used Jnr Choi's TikTok remix of Bruno Mars' song Talking to the Moon. "Slow and controlled movements. Try that next time [wink and sweating face emoji] #fitwithanappetite #slowmotion." Pooja captioned the clip.

Take a look at it here:

The video begins with Pooja practising Side Lunges with One Leg Balancing exercise, followed by Knee to Elbow Touches and more. She did them at a slow burn pace to work out all the muscles of her body and make the routine more effective. The actor chose a bright red sports bra, high-waisted training tights and matching trainers for the session.

Pooja Hegde works out at the gym.

Pooja's post garnered more than 1 lakh likes and several hundred comments within an hour of being posted. The video will motivate you to end your week on a fitness high and sweat out those calories.

Slow Burn Exercise Benefits:

Slow Burn is a form of strength training that uses very slow, smooth, and controlled lifting and lowering movements on machines rather than the typical high force. It builds the muscles far more efficiently without stressing the heart and makes one metabolically efficient.

Earlier, Pooja had posted pictures of her New Year 2022 celebrations with fans on Instagram. She posed for the camera in the photos while sitting at her dinner table at home. "Circa 2021. Happy New Year #loveaboveall," Pooja wrote.

Meanwhile, Pooja will star next in Radhe Shyam. It also stars Prabhas in the lead role. She also has Salman Khan-starrer Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, Cirkus with Ranveer Singh, and filmmaker Koratala Siva's historical action film, Acharya.

