What is Poonam Dhillon's secret for glowing skin at 63? Birthday girl's skincare routine is actually quite simple

To maintain her youthful glow, Poonam Dhillon, who celebrates her 63rd birthday on April 18, relies on a simple yet effective skincare routine. In an April 2024 interview with Bollywoodlife.com, the actor shared that her approach to skincare focuses on consistency, ensuring she follows her easy routine diligently. Also read | Dimple Kapadia’s secrets to the most gorgeous hair are ‘excellent’ natural haircare ingredients: Onion juice to egg Poonam Dhillon opened up about her her skincare in an old interview. (Instagram/ Poonam Dhillon)

‘I always remove my makeup completely’

She emphasised that keeping her beauty routine minimal and using gentle products that don't irritate her skin have worked well for her. Poonam also stressed the importance of removing makeup properly and cleansing her face thoroughly.

When asked to share the secret to her 'flawless skin,' she said, “I think that you should not use a lot of products, try too many things, or touch your skin too much. I have never done facials or any of those things.”

Poonam added, “The more you fuss over your skin... I don't do that. I would advise keeping your skin clean. I always remove my makeup completely after a shoot, and that is about it. Nothing else!”

Makeup removal methods you should know

Removing makeup offers several benefits for skin health, including preventing clogged pores and breakouts, promoting skin renewal, slowing down signs of ageing, and preventing dryness. It can also help protect the eyes from irritation and infection, reduces skin irritation, and allow for better absorption of skincare products.

In a December 2024 Instagram video, Dr Gurveen Waraich, dermatologist and MBBS MD, Garekars MD Dermatology Clinics, shared four methods of makeup removal and which method is best for what skin type. Click here to know all about her makeup removing tips and tricks.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.