Dermat shares 4 makeup removal methods according to your skin type: Use cleansing oil, not micellar water for…

Just in time for the wedding season and upcoming Christmas and New Year festivities, here are some makeup removal methods you should consider when cleansing your face after a day full of celebrations. Dr Gurveen Waraich, Dermatologist and MBBS MD, Garekars MD Dermatology Clinics, shared four methods of makeup removal and which method is best for what skin type. Know makeup removal methods and which one is the best for your skin type.

Makeup removal methods and what's best for your skin type

Micellar water: In the video, Dr Gurveen talks about micellar water, cleansing oil, and cleansing balm. She also mentioned which method suits what skin type. According to the dermat, micellar water is best suited for removing daily light BB cream, CC cream, and tinted sunscreen. It is an ideal choice for sensitive skin but not the best choice for heavy makeup, especially high-coverage foundations and waterproof eyeliners or mascaras.

Cleansing oil: As for cleansing oil, per Dr Gurveen, it is a good choice for heavy-duty makeup removal. It can also be considered to take off waterproof mascaras and eyeliners after you have attended a wedding or a party. It is a good choice for dry, sensitive skin. However, if you have acne-prone skin, you should take slight caution before using it as it might lead to congestion, especially if it is not cleaned properly.

Bi-phasic makeup remover: According to Dr Gurveen, a bi-phasic makeup remover has the combined effectiveness of micellar water and cleansing oil. It has a unique formulation in which the oil phase lifts off makeup, and the water phase cleanses skin without leaving any stickiness. “This is one of the best products for removal of any kind of makeup. But maybe for sensitive skin; this is not the best option as it could be slightly irritating on red, sensitive skin. Make sure to shake it well before using it,” the dermatologist added.

Cleansing balm: Per Dr Gurveen, cleansing balms, which are also her personal favourite, are gentle on the skin and have a ‘very little chance of irritation or congestion’. They take off the makeup without any harsh rubbing. “[It] might get slightly stuck with waterproof mascaras but rest is good. Again make sure to rinse it off completely,” she added.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.