Post Holi 2026 celebration hacks to protect eyes, lashes, cuticles and lips: Here's what to avoid for at least 48 hours

Holi 2026: The ecstatic and vibrant celebrations of Holi, filled with colours, powdered gulals and water splashes, are memorable. But while it is fun to laugh and dance at the Holi parties, the post-celebration cleanup can be a big challenge. From struggling to remove stubborn colour stains to dealing with skin and eye irritation, the aftermath gets a bit serious, health-wise. That is why you should stay prepared and take the recommended post-Holi precautions for all exposed areas, from skin, lips, to eyes, so that damage can be prevented.
Let's hear what experts have to say about protecting your skin, eyes, lashes and lips.
Skin
Skin takes the biggest hit during Holi as it is most exposed, whether it is enduring long hours under the sun or layers of gulal, the skin barrier may get irritated if you don't take enough precautions.
Dr Ramanjit Singh, associate director- dermatology, Medanta, Gurugram, shared with us three tips to protect skin after playing Holi:
1. Gentle cleansing, not scrubbing:
- Resisting the urge to aggressively scrub the skin. Harsh scrubbing causes micro-tears and exacerbates irritation, driving pigments deeper.
- Starting with showering with lukewarm, not hot, water helps to loosen colours. Then, using a pH-balanced, soap-free cleanser specifically formulated for sensitive skin is advised.
- A little coconut oil or petroleum jelly can be mixed with the cleanser for an emulsifying effect to lift colours without stripping the skin.
2. Immediate and intensive moisturising:
- Post-cleansing, the skin should be patted dry gently with a soft towel, and a generous amount of a rich, fragrance-free emollient should be applied immediately.
- Ingredients like ceramides, hyaluronic acid, shea butter, or colloidal oatmeal are excellent for restoring the skin barrier, reducing transepidermal water loss, and soothing post-Holi dryness and sensitivity.
3. Watch for warning signs and what to do then:
- If persistent redness, itching, burning, or a rash is experienced, applying a topical aloe vera gel (pure) or an over-the-counter hydrocortisone cream (1%) for a short duration can provide relief.
- Harsh toners, exfoliants, or active ingredients should be avoided for at least 48-72 hours to allow the skin to recover.
- It is important to keep a close watch for any signs of severe allergic reactions, such as severe itching, swelling, or blistering. If symptoms persist or worsen, consult a dermatologist.
Lips, lash, cuticles
Lips, lashes and cuticles are also among the most exposed areas during Holi and are especially vulnerable to pigments. Dr Anindita Sarkar, Chief Medical Officer at Clinikally, told us that the lips and cuticles lack oil glands, while the skin around the eyes is significantly thinner than the rest of the face, which makes these areas far more sensitive to irritation.
They also absorb colours more easily, making removal difficult. In an attempt to get rid of stubborn stains, many people end up aggressively scrubbing, which leads to micro-damage, peeling lips, breakage and painful hangnails.
For precautions, Dr Sakar recommended the following safety tips after Holi celebrations for lips, lashes and nails:
Lips
- Gentle cleansing: Avoid using harsh scrubs. Instead, soften colour residue with a nourishing oil or balm before gently wiping it off.
- Barrier repair: Utilise solutions packed with ingredients like ceramides, shea butter, and panthenol to restore hydration and prevent post-inflammatory darkening.
Lash and eyelids
- Cleanse: Cleanse your face with a mild, ophthalmologist-tested cleanser or micellar water. Never rub; patience here prevents lash fall.
- Lash nourishment: Use an oil-based lash serum for strengthening lashes and preventing breakage in the subsequent days.
Cuticle
- Don’t over-wash: Instead of soaps, use gentle cleansers and lukewarm water.
- Repair and protect: Apply oils rich in vitamin E, jojoba or almond after Holi to enhance flexibility and prevent hangnails.
Eyes
Eyes are most vulnerable during Holi as the colours can easily enter the eyes, causing many issues like itching, watering, and redness. And in some cases, it can also be very serious.
Dr Hardik Parikh, ophthalmologist at Global Eye Clinic shared some eye care tips to protect eyes post Holi:
1. Rinse the eyes immediately
- In cases of eye irritation or suspected exposure to irritants, gently rinse the eyes with clean, room-temperature water or sterile saline solution.
- Avoid rubbing the eyes, as this may cause corneal scratches and worsen irritation.
2. Avoid rubbing the eyes
- Rubbing the eyes can lead to micro-abrasions on the ocular surface and significantly increase the risk of infection.
- Patients should refrain from touching or rubbing their eyes, even if itching is severe.
3. Use only doctor-prescribed eye drops
- Do not self-medicate with over-the-counter eye drops. Consult an eye care professional for proper evaluation.
- Use only lubricating or medicated eye drops that are prescribed or approved by a doctor.
4. Remove contact lenses immediately
- Contact lenses should be removed at the first sign of eye discomfort or irritation.
- Patients should wear glasses until symptoms fully resolve and a doctor confirms it is safe to resume contact lens use.
5. Monitor for warning signs
Seek immediate medical attention if any of the following symptoms occur, as these indicate corneal injury or infection:
- Persistent or worsening blurred vision
- Severe eye pain
- Increased sensitivity to light
- Continuous tearing or discharge
6. Avoid home remedies
- Do not use home remedies such as milk, rose water, herbal solutions, or unverified online treatments.
- Only sterile, medically approved eye products should be used.
7. Rest your eyes
- Limit screen time and allow the eyes adequate rest.
- Staying well-hydrated may also support recovery.
- Most mild irritations resolve within one to two days with proper care.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
