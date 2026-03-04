Post Holi 2026 celebration hacks to protect eyes, lashes, cuticles and lips: Here's what to avoid for at least 48 hours

Holi 2026: The ecstatic and vibrant celebrations of Holi, filled with colours, powdered gulals and water splashes, are memorable. But while it is fun to laugh and dance at the Holi parties, the post-celebration cleanup can be a big challenge. From struggling to remove stubborn colour stains to dealing with skin and eye irritation, the aftermath gets a bit serious, health-wise. That is why you should stay prepared and take the recommended post-Holi precautions for all exposed areas, from skin, lips, to eyes, so that damage can be prevented.



Know how to protect your exposed areas, from skin to eyes, after playing Holi. Let's hear what experts have to say about protecting your skin, eyes, lashes and lips.

There are frequent reports of skin irritation. (Picture credit: Freepik)

Skin takes the biggest hit during Holi as it is most exposed, whether it is enduring long hours under the sun or layers of gulal, the skin barrier may get irritated if you don't take enough precautions. Dr Ramanjit Singh, associate director- dermatology, Medanta, Gurugram, shared with us three tips to protect skin after playing Holi: 1. Gentle cleansing, not scrubbing: Resisting the urge to aggressively scrub the skin. Harsh scrubbing causes micro-tears and exacerbates irritation, driving pigments deeper.

Starting with showering with lukewarm, not hot, water helps to loosen colours. Then, using a pH-balanced, soap-free cleanser specifically formulated for sensitive skin is advised.

A little coconut oil or petroleum jelly can be mixed with the cleanser for an emulsifying effect to lift colours without stripping the skin. 2. Immediate and intensive moisturising: Post-cleansing, the skin should be patted dry gently with a soft towel, and a generous amount of a rich, fragrance-free emollient should be applied immediately.

Ingredients like ceramides, hyaluronic acid, shea butter, or colloidal oatmeal are excellent for restoring the skin barrier, reducing transepidermal water loss, and soothing post-Holi dryness and sensitivity. 3. Watch for warning signs and what to do then: If persistent redness, itching, burning, or a rash is experienced, applying a topical aloe vera gel (pure) or an over-the-counter hydrocortisone cream (1%) for a short duration can provide relief.

Harsh toners, exfoliants, or active ingredients should be avoided for at least 48-72 hours to allow the skin to recover.

It is important to keep a close watch for any signs of severe allergic reactions, such as severe itching, swelling, or blistering. If symptoms persist or worsen, consult a dermatologist. Lips, lash, cuticles

Know how you can protect your sensitive skin. (Picture credit: Freepik)

Lips, lashes and cuticles are also among the most exposed areas during Holi and are especially vulnerable to pigments. Dr Anindita Sarkar, Chief Medical Officer at Clinikally, told us that the lips and cuticles lack oil glands, while the skin around the eyes is significantly thinner than the rest of the face, which makes these areas far more sensitive to irritation. They also absorb colours more easily, making removal difficult. In an attempt to get rid of stubborn stains, many people end up aggressively scrubbing, which leads to micro-damage, peeling lips, breakage and painful hangnails. For precautions, Dr Sakar recommended the following safety tips after Holi celebrations for lips, lashes and nails: Lips Gentle cleansing: Avoid using harsh scrubs. Instead, soften colour residue with a nourishing oil or balm before gently wiping it off.

Avoid using harsh scrubs. Instead, soften colour residue with a nourishing oil or balm before gently wiping it off. Barrier repair: Utilise solutions packed with ingredients like ceramides, shea butter, and panthenol to restore hydration and prevent post-inflammatory darkening. Lash and eyelids Cleanse: Cleanse your face with a mild, ophthalmologist-tested cleanser or micellar water. Never rub; patience here prevents lash fall.

Cleanse your face with a mild, ophthalmologist-tested cleanser or micellar water. Never rub; patience here prevents lash fall. Lash nourishment: Use an oil-based lash serum for strengthening lashes and preventing breakage in the subsequent days. Cuticle Don’t over-wash: Instead of soaps, use gentle cleansers and lukewarm water.

Instead of soaps, use gentle cleansers and lukewarm water. Repair and protect: Apply oils rich in vitamin E, jojoba or almond after Holi to enhance flexibility and prevent hangnails.



Eyes

Don't rub your eyes if exposed to Holi colours. (Picture credit: Freepik)