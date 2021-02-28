Power girl Ananya Panday is a champ at Chakrasana, these pics are proof

Yoga is a great form of workout, it makes your body more flexible and improves body balance. Yoga doesn't just work on your physical fitness, it is great for mental health as well. A lot of celebrities swear by this form of exercise and often share snippets from their sessions in order to make fans follow their footsteps and try to exercise.

The celebrity whose recent Yoga posts have been making headlines is Ananya Panday. The images of the actor, while nailing an asana, often land on social media and leave her fans speechless. This time is no different. The pictures that we are talking about have the Khaali Peeli actor doing Chakrasana aka the wheel pose or back bending pose. During her session, Ananya did quite a few tough variations of the asana as well by incorporating some props.

For her class, Ananya opted to wear a co-ord set. She was seen in a plum and black colour halter neck sports bra which she teamed with a pair of matching Yoga pants. To keep her hair off her face, the 22-year-old tied them in a top knot. Ananya's Yoga trainer Anshuka shared the images on her Instagram account with the caption, "Back-bending her way into the day is our power-girl @ananyapanday, transitioning from assisted to complete backbends using different props, improving her spine flexibility and mobility through Chakrasana (sic)."

Let's talk a little about the benefits of doing the Chakrasana:

This asana improves spine flexibility and mobility while increasing its strength. It can also be helpful for people suffering from Asthma and other breathing issues as Chakrasana opens up the lungs and ensures the good functioning of respiratory organs among other benefits. It even increases the blood circulation in the body.

This made us want to exercise, what about you?

