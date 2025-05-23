Power of Indian superfoods: Nutritionist recommends 5 foods to add to your child’s diet

In a child’s formative years, providing complete and balanced nutrition is essential for healthy growth and development. Indian superfoods, rich in vital nutrients, offer a natural and powerful way to support a child’s overall well-being and should be included in their daily diet for optimal health. Millet and amla should be added to the daily diet.(Freepik, Unsplash)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Deepika Rathod, chief nutrition officer, LCHHS said, “Indian superfoods are nature’s gift, packed with powerful nutrients to help your child thrive. These are timeless legacies from our ancestors, ready to support your child’s well-being in simple, everyday ways.” Also read | Is your child obsessed with junk food? Nutritionist shares 5 easy and healthy swaps to break the habit

Deepika Rathod noted down these Indian superfoods that can add tasty and nutrition to the child’s diet:

Millets:

These tiny, gluten-free grains, like ragi and jowar, are rich in fiber, iron, and calcium. They support strong bones and steady energy levels, keeping your child active and focused. A warm bowl of ragi porridge for breakfast can help avoid mid-day energy dips and improve concentration at school.

Moringa:

Often called the miracle tree, moringa leaves are rich in vitamins A, C, and calcium, more than many common foods. They help boost immunity, support growth, and improve eyesight. Just a teaspoon of moringa powder in a smoothie can energise your child naturally. Also read | This common beverage could be hurting your child’s development: Ultimate guide for parents on healthy eating for kids

Amaranth (Rajgira):

This ancient grain is protein-rich and packed with magnesium and iron, nutrients that support brain function and reduce fatigue. Try making soft, tasty amaranth laddoos as a lunchbox snack or post-play treat.

Tulsi.(Unsplash)

Tulsi:

Tulsi leaves are calming and immune-supportive, thanks to their antioxidant content. They help fight infections and support emotional well-being, especially during school-related stress. Add a few leaves to warm water or herbal tea to gently introduce it into their routine.

Amla:

Amla is a powerful source of vitamin C, excellent for keeping seasonal illnesses at bay. It also supports digestion and gut function. A small piece of amla candy after meals is a fun and effective way to include it in your child’s diet. Also read | Turmeric, dosa, amla? Check out this list of Indian superfoods to beat inflammation naturally

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.