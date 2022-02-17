Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
health

Prateik Babbar's arm workout is serving us with midweek fitness inspo

Inside Prateik Babbar's midweek gym routine – this time the actor aced the arm workout with dumbbells, all the while serving us with the perfect fitness motivation.
Prateik Babbar's arm workout is serving us with midweek fitness inspo(Instagram/@_prat)
Published on Feb 17, 2022 07:51 AM IST
ByTapatrisha Das, Delhi

Prateik Babbar's Instagram profile is dedicated to his work and to his love for fitness. The actor is a dedicated fitness enthusiast and the pictures and videos from his gym routine always ensure to serve us with the perfect fitness motivation required to drive us off the bed and into our gyms. Prateik, when not working for the screen, is mostly spotted in the quaint corners of his gym, working out in animal mode. Prateik swears by high intensity workout routine and kickboxing and ensures to share the regular snippets of his hard work in the gym, on his Instagram profile.

A day back, Prateik shared a short video of his workout routine and it is making our midweek better. The actor, in the video shared on his Instagram stories, can be seen flexing his muscles and pumping his biceps by working out on his arm muscles with dumbbells. Sitting on a gym chair, Prateik can be seen repeatedly lifting the dumbbells and acing his workout to perfection. Dressed in a blue T-shirt and a pair of black gym trousers, Prateik accessorised his gym look with a black beanie. Inside the gym setup, Prateik can be seen looking away from the camera while being engrossed in working on his arm muscles. Take a look at the snippets of Prateik's arm workout routine here:

Instagram story of Prateik Babbar. (Instagram/@_prat)

Working out with dumbbells come with their own set of health benefits. They help in activating a number of muscle groups in the body. They also help in stimulating muscle growth and flexibility, thereby improving coordination and stability in the muscles and the joints. Working on the arm muscles help in improving muscle strength and toning the muscles. When done on a daily basis, they also help in improving the posture and protecting the bones, thereby reducing the risk of injuries.

