Prateik Babbar is in beast mode on his leg day

Prateik Babbar's workout diaries are goals for us. The actor swears by high intensity workouts and kickboxing and ensures to share snippets from his fitness routine on his Instagram profile. Prateik is a fitness enthusiast and hardly misses a day from the gym. When not working, the actor is usually spotted in the quaint corners of his gym, engrossed in a workout routine. Be it having a combat with his fitness trainer or unleashing his beast mode on a boxing pillow. Prateik's workout videos are sometimes not for the faint-hearted.

Weekends are for leg workouts. Prateik Babbar shared a slew of short videos on his Instagram profile on Saturday and gave us a sneak peek of his weekend special gym routine. For Saturdays, Prateik chose to work out on his legs with intense kickboxing routine. In the videos, shared by Prateik, the actor can be seen vigorously kicking a boxing pillow in front of him. Dressed in a white tee shirt and a pair of black gym shorts, Prateik can be seen positioning his hands in a punch position and then kicking the boxing pillow repeatedly. Prateik also accessorised his gym look with a grey beanie.

ALSO READ: Workouts are Prateik Babbar's midweek blues fix. Here's proof

The video also features other members of his boxing team – whom he referred to as the "A Team." The other members can also be seen engrossed in their individual kickboxing routine. "Teaser," Prateik captioned his set of videos. This is the post we are talking about:

Kickboxing, as performed by Prateik in the videos, comes with multiple health benefits. It helps in reducing the stress of the body and also helps in shedding the extra calories faster. It makes for an ideal cross-training workout routine, and helps in improving the posture of the body. Kickboxing also helps in improving the coordination of the muscles and boosting the energy. When incorporated in the daily fitness routine, it also helps in boosting confidence levels.