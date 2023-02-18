Pregnancy expert on how birth control pills work, how they affect a woman's body

Birth control is a method of avoiding pregnancy and there are several types of birth control available, including hormonal contraception such as "the pill". Some individuals take the birth control pill by mouth to prevent pregnancy and when done correctly, it is up to 99.9% successful however, the pill does not protect you against sexually transmitted infections such as HIV.

Heal experts reveal that the latex condom used to wrap a penis provides the best protection against most STDs. The patch and vaginal ring are two more forms of combined oestrogen and progestin hormonal contraception.

How do birth control pills function?

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Pratima Thamke, Consultant Obstetrician and Gynaecologist at Motherhood Hospital in Kharghar, explained, "The majority of birth control tablets are "combination pills," which include a mixture of the hormones oestrogen and progesterone to prevent ovulation (the release of an egg during the monthly menstrual cycle). A female cannot become pregnant if she does not ovulate since there is no egg to be fertilised."

She added, “The pill also works by thickening the mucus surrounding the cervix, making it difficult for sperm to enter the uterus and reach any released eggs. The hormones in the Pill can also occasionally alter the uterine lining, making it harder for an egg to adhere to the uterine wall.”

Effects on a woman's body

She highlighted, “Most people assume that hormonal birth control is only used to prevent pregnancy. While it is more successful than other kinds of birth control, its benefits go beyond pregnancy avoidance. They can even be used to address other health issues including heavy menstruation, regularise cycles, endometriosis, adenomyosis and hirsuitism. Hormonal birth control, on the other hand, is not without risks. As with every medicine, there are both positive and negative side effects that impact everyone differently.”

Dr Pratima Thamke revealed, “Although everyone reacts differently to hormones, each kind has comparable advantages and hazards. If you want to use birth control, talk to your doctor about which form is best for you. The effectiveness of birth control is determined by how consistently you use it. If the negative effects linger for an extended period of time or are really unpleasant, it is advised to consult with a healthcare practitioner about trying an alternative brand or form of birth control.”

Listing the good side, she shared:

1. Menstrual cramps are reduced.

Certain hormonal contraceptives, such as the IUD Mirena, may cause lighter and shorter periods, as well as an improvement in menstrual cramps and premenstrual symptoms. These are some of the reasons why some women use birth control to treat premenstrual dysphoric disorder (PMDD), a severe type of PMS. Birth control pills are used in endometriosis to reduce and keep it under control and reduce the associated pain .

2. Reduced risk of some cancers

Hormonal contraception may even lower your chances of endometrial, colorectal, and ovarian cancer. Women who use or have used oral contraceptives have a 30% lower chance of developing endometrial cancer. The risk decreases as the duration of oral contraceptive use increases, and the protection lasts for years after a woman discontinues it. Colorectal cancer risks are lowered by 15 to 20%. With the use of oral contraceptives

According to the health expert, fhe following are some of the most prevalent adverse effects of oral contraceptives:

1. Inter-period spotting

When vaginal bleeding occurs between menstrual cycles, this is referred to as breakthrough bleeding or spotting. It might seem like minor bleeding or brown discharge. The most frequent adverse effect of birth control tablets is spotting for initial few cycles. It occurs as the body adjusts to altering hormone levels and the uterus adjusts to having a thinner lining. Taking the tablet on a regular basis, generally at the same time each day, can help reduce bleeding between periods.

2. Vomiting

Some people feel slight nausea while taking the tablet for the first time, but this normally goes away. Taking the tablet with meals or at sleep may be beneficial. Birth control should not make individuals constantly ill. If the nausea is severe or lasts for several months, it is preferable to consult a doctor.

3. Breast sensitivity

Taking birth control tablets frequently causes breast tenderness, especially when first starting them. Breast soreness can be reduced by wearing a supportive bra. In addition to increased breast sensitivity, the hormones in the pill can cause breast growth. A person should consult their healthcare professional if they are experiencing significant breast discomfort or other breast changes, particularly if they are new or changing.

4. Women who use the oral contraceptive pill may raise their risk of breast and cervical cancer.

5. Swings in mood

When using contraception, some women may experience mood swings and sadness. Because the body attempts to maintain hormone balance, the introduction of hormones may cause a disturbance, resulting in mood swings. Side effects associated with mood may be more likely in women who have had past depressive episodes.

However, little research has been conducted on the mental health consequences of birth control on women and their well-being. A 2017 study found that oral contraceptives significantly lowered overall well-being in a small sample of 340 healthy women.

6. Hair development

Hormones in birth control can sometimes induce unexpected hair growth with certain preparations.of pills. on the other hand, certain preparations frequently helps to reduce the undesired hair growth.hence used as a primary therapy for hirsutism, a disorder characterised by the growth of coarse, black hair on the face, back and belly.

Consult your doctor if you believe your current birth control is ineffective. The first step in getting the proper dose and type is to be upfront and honest about your side effects and how they make you feel.

