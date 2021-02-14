Preity Zinta is excited to be back in the gym after forever, posts Pilates video

Pilates truly has become the favourite form of workout of celebrities. From Kriti Sanon to Sara Ali Khan and Katrina Kaif, a lot of Bollywood divas love Pilates and swear by it. Preity Zinta also belongs to this group. The actor, who spent most of last year away from India due to the outbreak of the novel coronavirus, is back in Mumbai and seems like she went straight to the gym.

The actor took to her Instagram account to share a glimpse from her hardcore Pilates session with the celebrity-favourite Pilates trainer Yasmin Karachiwala. The clip that we are talking about shows Preity dressed in a basic white T-shirt which she teamed with a pair of black Yoga pants. To keep her hair off her face, she tied them in a tight ponytail.

Preity did Pilates exercises that affect muscles of the entire body, especially, the arms and the core. The Jhoom Barabar Jhoom actor shared the aforementioned clip with the caption, "Awesome to be back in the gym after forever Trying to get back my grove with the one & only @yasminkarachiwala #Pzfit #Ting (sic)."

Let us talk a little about the benefits of Pilates:

Pilates is known to improve the overall flexibility of the body. It also tones the muscles while strengthening them. Even though Pilates exercises have an effect on the entire body, special attention is given to the abdominal muscles, lower back and buttocks. That is not all, it also enhances muscular control of your back and limbs.

Preity Zinta is a true fitness enthusiast. During the lockdown, when all the gym were shut, the actor made sure that her fitness does not take a back seat and she worked out no matter what. Check out some of those videos:

On the work front, Preity was last seen in the film Bhaiaji Superhit. The film that released in 2018 also had Sunny Deol, Arshad Warsi and Ameesha Patel in the lead roles.

