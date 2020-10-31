e-paper
Home / Fitness / Kriti Sanon’s ‘imperfect’ Chakrasana makes Preity Zinta go ‘wow’

Kriti Sanon’s ‘imperfect’ Chakrasana makes Preity Zinta go ‘wow’

Preity Zinta and fitness freaks wish to be as ‘imperfect’ as Kriti Sanon when it comes to Yoga workouts and nailing a Chakrasana

fitness Updated: Oct 31, 2020, 16:28 IST
Zarafshan Shiraz
Zarafshan Shiraz
Hindustan Times, Delhi
Kriti Sanon’s ‘imperfect’ Chakrasana makes Preity Zinta go ‘wow’
Kriti Sanon’s ‘imperfect’ Chakrasana makes Preity Zinta go ‘wow’(Instagram/kritisanon/realpz)
         

One look at Housefull 4 star Kriti Sanon’s intense backbend exercise and we wish we could do the same to skip this jinxed year 2020. While fitness freaks are totally in awe of the diva’s rigorous workout routine, Bollywood actor Preity Zinta joined the bandwagon of fans left impressed with Kriti’s robust exercise sessions.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Kriti shared a picture of what looks like a flawless Chakrasana or backbend pose of Yoga but not in the perfectionist’s eyes. Donning a blue sports bra and a pair of similar shaded Yoga pants, Kriti pulled back her hair into a high knot to keep them off her face.

Exercising indoors, Kriti shared, “I thought of putting this up, then i felt its not Perfect! But why does everything have to be perfect anyways?? #WorkInProgress (sic).”

She added, “If you aren’t Evolving, You’re not really Living. You’re just passing through Life! —Kriti P.S. : Happy with the progress @robin_behl14 ! (sic).”

 

While fans emptied their stash of love and appreciation in the comments section, Preity too gushed, “Wow ! Wish I was so imperfect (sic).”

Preity Zinta’s comment on Kriti Sanon’s Instagram post
Preity Zinta’s comment on Kriti Sanon’s Instagram post ( Instagram/kritisanon )

This Yoga asana is to give great flexibility to the spine. Perform this only when your stomach and bowels are empty.

Method:

Lie down on your back and fold your legs at your knees to ensure that your soles are placed firmly on the floor and closer to your buttocks. Keep your feet hip-width apart and your palms facing the sky.

Inhale, balance your weight on your limbs and lift your entire body up to form an arch. Relax your neck keeping it long and allow your head to hang gently behind.

Hold onto the pose for as long as you are comfortable and then release by bending your arms, legs and gently lowering your back on the ground. Lie down in Shavasana for a few minutes before resuming.

