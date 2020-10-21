e-paper
Home / Fitness / 'Don't need Monday for motivation': Kriti Sanon brushes aside mid-week blues with this fitness video

‘Don’t need Monday for motivation’: Kriti Sanon brushes aside mid-week blues with this fitness video

Watch: Kriti Sanon’s ‘quarantine workout’ in this video is all the mid-week motivation we need to hit the grind

fitness Updated: Oct 21, 2020, 19:28 IST
Zarafshan Shiraz
Zarafshan Shiraz
Hindustan Times, Delhi
Kriti Sanon brushes aside mid-week blues with latest fitness video
Kriti Sanon brushes aside mid-week blues with latest fitness video(Instagram/kritisanon)
         

Pumping up our drooping workout energies this Wednesday with her robust fitness video, Housefull 4 star Kriti Sanon brushed aside all mid-week blues. Treating fans on social media with a glimpse of her “quarantine workout”, Kriti gave us the just the right dose of motivation to hit the grind.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Kriti shared the video featuring her in the middle of an intense workout session. Donning a grey sports bra teamed with a white tank top over it, the Luka Chhupi star paired it with a pair of blue mini shorts.

Pulling back her hair in a high ponytail hairstyle so that her tresses do not mess with her exercise routine, Kriti was seen standing on a red Yoga mat as she worked out in her bedroom.

From using her bed to a resistance band, kettlebells and dumbbells, Kriti made use of various props and gym equipments to tone her arms and glutes. Juxtaposing all five workout clips into one fitness video, Kriti captioned it, “Don’t need Monday for Motivation #QuarantineWorkout (sic).”

 

The video grabbed over 2 lakh views instantly while still going strong. The lunges and squats and some more isolated exercises were to help shape the muscles in glutes and burn off unwanted fat on and around the butt.

For triceps dips, Kriti stood next to her bed and gripped the sides with both hands. Scooting her butt forward until it hovered just off the seat and legs form 90-degree angles, Kriti straightened her arms and lowered her body down until her elbows formed 90-degree angles.

Talking about the kettlebells, apart from relieving one of muscle stiffness and joint pain, they reveal and fix misalignments, compensations, asymmetries, and weaknesses in the body. The resistance band, on the other hand, lights up the biceps, triceps, shoulders as it targets all the upper-body muscles and scores a well-balanced burn.

