Protect yourself from heart disease with this surprisingly tasty snack swap

Looking for an effortless way to improve your heart health? Instead of grabbing chips or cookies, try reaching for a handful of pecans. A recent study from Penn State University revealed that swapping out your usual snack for pecans can lower cholesterol and enhance overall diet quality, two crucial factors for a healthier heart.

The power of pecans

While almonds and walnuts have long been praised for their heart-friendly benefits, pecans have not been studied as extensively however, researchers at Penn State set out to change that by examining how daily pecan consumption impacts adults at risk for heart issues. The study, funded by the American Pecan Council and published in The American Journal of Clinical Nutrition, highlighted how a simple dietary tweak can yield significant cardiovascular benefits.

The study at a glance

The research team recruited 138 adults with at least one risk factor for metabolic syndrome—a cluster of conditions, including high blood pressure, high blood sugar, excess belly fat and poor cholesterol levels, that increase the risk of heart disease, stroke and type 2 diabetes.

Pecans are rich in magnesium, which reduces inflammatory indicators in the body (Shutterstock)

Participants were divided into two groups: one replaced their usual snacks with two ounces of pecans daily, while the other continued their regular eating habits. After 12 weeks, the results were clear: pecans had a positive impact on heart health.

Key findings

1. Improved Cholesterol Levels

Participants who ate pecans saw notable reductions in their cholesterol levels:

Total cholesterol dropped by 8 points

LDL (“bad”) cholesterol decreased by 7 points

Triglycerides, a type of blood fat, fell by 16 points

Though these numbers may seem small, they contribute to significant heart health improvements over time.

2. Enhanced Diet Quality

Using the Healthy Eating Index-2020, which measures adherence to U.S. dietary guidelines, researchers found that the pecan group’s diet quality score improved by 9 points—a 17% increase over the control group. The shift was attributed to pecans replacing unhealthy snacks packed with refined carbs, added sugars, and unhealthy fats.

3. Better Nutrient Intake

By incorporating pecans, participants consumed more heart-healthy fats, fiber, protein, vitamins, and minerals. The change also led to increased intake of plant proteins and seafood, both of which are often lacking in American diets.

Limitations

While pecans proved to be a heart-friendly snack, they do pack a calorie punch—about 200 calories per handful. Despite researchers advising participants to replace, not add, pecans to their diet, those in the pecan group gained an average of 1.5 pounds over 12 weeks.

Pecan pie (Source: instagram)

This suggested some participants did not fully substitute their usual snacks but instead consumed extra calories. Additionally, researchers had hoped to see improvements in blood vessel function, a benefit observed in past nut studies but this particular study did not show those results.

Why this matters

Americans get roughly 20% of their daily calories from snacks, many of which offer little to no nutritional value. If more people swapped ultra-processed snacks for nutrient-dense options like pecans, the public health benefits could be substantial.

Pecans can be a delicious and heart-healthy snack, especially when they replace less nutritious options like chips and cookies. Their ability to lower cholesterol and improve diet quality makes them a valuable addition to a balanced eating plan.

Just remember to watch portion sizes to avoid unwanted weight gain. So, the next time you are reaching for a snack, consider grabbing a handful of pecans. Your heart will thank you!

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.