Thu, Aug 14, 2025
Protein powder under 5000 for beginners: Our top 8 picks to keep you fit and strong

ByShweta Pandey
Published on: Aug 14, 2025 12:04 pm IST

Protein powders are a crucial element for all the fitness enthusiasts. Here are protein powders under ₹5000 for beginners.

MuscleBlaze Biozyme Performance Whey Protein Powder, Chocolate Hazelnut (1kg / 2.2lbs) | 25g Protein Per Scoop | Clinically Tested 50% Higher Protein Absorption

₹2,949

GET THIS

The Whole Truth Whey Protein Concentrate Unflavoured |1 kg (2.2 lbs) | 26g Protein per scoop | 6.4g BCAA | 100% Authentic Whey & No Adulteration | Clean and Light | Muscle Building | Vegetarian

₹2,599

GET THIS

Nutrova Whey Protein Isolate Dark Chocolate 1Kg (Pack of 1) with 24g Protein Every 30g Scoop & 5.5g BCAAs |Protein Powder for Men & Women with no Artificial Sweeteners or Added Sugars |Easy to Digest.

₹3,609

GET THIS

Yogabar ProClean Whey Protein Blend 2 lbs | Chocolate Flavor with Zero Calorie Sweetener | 26g Protein per Serve | Zero-Calorie Sweetener Whey Protein Powder | Clean & Light | Patented & Clinically Tested Pro-Absorb Blend

₹2,499

GET THIS

FUELONE Whey Max (Chocolate, 1kg / 2.2lbs) | Whey Protein Concentrate & Whey Protein Isolate | 27g Protein

₹2,399

GET THIS

Carbamide Forte Whey Isolate Matrix View Details checkDetails

GET THIS

NAKPRO Impact Whey Protein 1kg View Details checkDetails

GET THIS

Optimum Nutrition (ON) Gold Standard 100% Whey Protein Powder View Details checkDetails

GET THIS
If you are a fitness enthusiast and have just started working out, but, do not wish to spend much on protein powders. Then, this listicle is for you. Amazon has a wide range of protein powders under 5000. Be you’re building muscle, boosting recovery, or maintaining a healthy lifestyle. From whey and casein to plant-based blends, these budget-friendly picks deliver the protein punch your body needs, without compromising on taste or effectiveness.

Best protein powders under 5000(AI-Generated)
Best protein powders under 5000(AI-Generated)

To help you pick the right protein powder under 5000, here are our top 8 picks for you.

1.

MuscleBlaze Biozyme Performance Whey Protein Powder, Chocolate Hazelnut (1kg / 2.2lbs) | 25g Protein Per Scoop | Clinically Tested 50% Higher Protein Absorption
A scientifically tested protein powder, MuscleBlaze Biozyme Performance Whey Protein Powder delivers high-quality whey protein designed for faster absorption and better digestion. Made with Enhanced Absorption Formula (EAF™), it ensures maximum protein uptake for improved muscle recovery and growth. Each serving provides rich amino acids to fuel workouts and support lean muscle development. Ideal for athletes and fitness enthusiasts, it minimises bloating and enhances stamina. 

2.

The Whole Truth Whey Protein Concentrate Unflavoured |1 kg (2.2 lbs) | 26g Protein per scoop | 6.4g BCAA | 100% Authentic Whey & No Adulteration | Clean and Light | Muscle Building | Vegetarian
The Whole Truth Whey Protein Concentrate offers clean, honest nutrition with no added sugar, preservatives, or artificial flavours. Sourced from grass-fed cow’s milk, it provides a rich amino acid profile for muscle repair, recovery, and strength building. Each serving is minimally processed to preserve nutrient integrity, ensuring you get only the goodness of natural protein. It mixes easily, tastes great, and supports an active lifestyle. Perfect for those seeking a wholesome, transparent protein supplement to fuel workouts and daily nutrition goals.

3.

Nutrova Whey Protein Isolate Dark Chocolate 1Kg (Pack of 1) with 24g Protein Every 30g Scoop & 5.5g BCAAs |Protein Powder for Men & Women with no Artificial Sweeteners or Added Sugars |Easy to Digest.
Nutrova Whey Protein Isolate delivers premium, fast-absorbing protein designed to maximize muscle recovery and growth. Made with ultra-filtered whey isolate, it offers high protein purity with minimal carbs and fat, making it perfect for lean muscle development. Fortified with essential amino acids and BCAAs, it supports energy, stamina, and post-workout repair. The formulation is gentle on the stomach and easy to digest, ensuring rapid nutrient delivery. Ideal for fitness enthusiasts seeking clean, high-performance protein to complement their training and nutrition.

4.

Yogabar ProClean Whey Protein Blend 2 lbs | Chocolate Flavor with Zero Calorie Sweetener | 26g Protein per Serve | Zero-Calorie Sweetener Whey Protein Powder | Clean & Light | Patented & Clinically Tested Pro-Absorb Blend
Yogabar ProClean Whey Protein Blend combines whey isolate and concentrate to deliver balanced nutrition for fitness and recovery. Enriched with probiotics, vitamins, and minerals, it promotes gut health while fueling muscle growth and repair. Each serving offers a complete amino acid profile to enhance strength, endurance, and overall wellness. With no added sugar or artificial preservatives, it provides clean, wholesome protein for everyday use. Perfect for athletes and health-conscious individuals aiming for sustained energy and effective workout recovery.

5.

FUELONE Whey Max (Chocolate, 1kg / 2.2lbs) | Whey Protein Concentrate & Whey Protein Isolate | 27g Protein
FUELONE Whey Max packs high-quality whey protein to support rapid muscle recovery, growth, and performance. Fortified with BCAAs and EAAs, it helps reduce muscle fatigue, enhance endurance, and accelerate post-workout repair. Its fast-absorbing formula ensures quick nutrient delivery to muscles, promoting lean mass development. With low sugar and fat content, it fits well into fitness and weight management goals. Ideal for athletes, bodybuilders, and active individuals who demand maximum protein efficiency from their daily supplement regimen.

6.

Carbamide Forte Whey Isolate Matrix
Carbamide Forte Whey Isolate Matrix delivers a blend of whey isolate and concentrate for optimal protein absorption and muscle nourishment. Rich in BCAAs and glutamine, it supports recovery, strength building, and sustained energy. The formula is low in carbs, sugar, and fat, making it suitable for lean muscle goals and weight control. It dissolves quickly for a smooth shake, ensuring convenience post-workout or anytime during the day. Ideal for fitness lovers seeking a versatile, high-quality protein supplement.

7.

NAKPRO Impact Whey Protein 1kg
NAKPRO Impact Whey Protein provides a pure, high-protein formula sourced from premium whey concentrate. Designed for fitness enthusiasts and athletes, it delivers essential amino acids to support muscle repair, growth, and endurance. The low-carb, low-fat profile makes it suitable for both bulking and cutting phases. With excellent mixability and a smooth taste, it can be enjoyed anytime for a protein boost. Its clean, additive-free formulation ensures you get pure nutrition to fuel your fitness journey effectively.

8.

Optimum Nutrition (ON) Gold Standard 100% Whey Protein Powder
Optimum Nutrition Gold Standard 100% Whey Protein Powder is a world-leading protein supplement trusted by athletes globally. Featuring a blend of whey isolate, concentrate, and peptides, it delivers 24g of protein per serving for muscle growth and recovery. Enhanced with BCAAs and glutamine, it supports endurance and reduces post-workout fatigue. Known for its smooth mixability and delicious flavours, it fits easily into any fitness regimen. Ideal for building lean muscle, improving performance, and maintaining overall strength and health.

 

  • What is protein powder?

    Protein powder is a concentrated source of protein derived from milk (whey, casein), plants (soy, pea, hemp, rice), or other sources. It’s commonly used to support muscle growth, recovery, and overall nutrition.

  • Who should use protein powder?

    Protein powder is suitable for athletes, fitness enthusiasts, people with high protein needs, or anyone struggling to meet their daily protein intake from whole foods alone.

  • How do I use protein powder?

    Mix 1 serving (usually 25–30g) with water, milk, or smoothies. It can also be added to oats, pancakes, or baked goods for an extra protein boost.

  • Is protein powder safe?

    Yes, when used in moderation and as part of a balanced diet. People with kidney or liver issues should consult a doctor before use.

  • Can protein powder help with weight loss?

    Yes, protein supports satiety and preserves muscle mass during calorie deficits, which can aid in fat loss when combined with proper diet and exercise.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

