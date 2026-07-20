Psychiatrist Dr Samant Darshi explains why we keep choosing instant pleasure over long-term happiness

Sticking to a particular habit often seems boring and too difficult to execute in the long-run. However, the ones that give instant pleasure are easy to retain. Dr Samant Darshi, consultant psychiatrist, neuromodulation expert, and director at Psymate Healthcare, Noida, explains the psychology behind these habits.

Here's why instant gratification is so hard to resist. (Unsplash)

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Psychology behind habits

The habits have a great impact on our lives and our physical and psychological well-being. As doctors and psychologists point out, human brains are attracted by instant rewards since the brain gets a dose of dopamine, a substance responsible for happiness, immediately. Eating junk food, browsing through social networks, playing video games, or watching series is instant pleasure. Although all these activities seem pleasant in the first place, in reality, they do not bring happiness and, besides, they can cause stress, harm one’s health, or addiction.

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The habits have a great impact on our lives and our physical and psychological well-being.

Habits and long-term happiness

{{^usCountry}} “Long-term happiness is associated with good habits that take time and effort,” said Dr Samant. Exercise, proper nutrition, sleep, reading, learning something new, and developing meaningful relationships may not bring instant satisfaction; however, they will positively affect one’s physical and mental state in the long run. Dr Samant also highlights that these good habits help people to feel happy, relieve anxiety, and increase confidence. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Long-term happiness is associated with good habits that take time and effort,” said Dr Samant. Exercise, proper nutrition, sleep, reading, learning something new, and developing meaningful relationships may not bring instant satisfaction; however, they will positively affect one’s physical and mental state in the long run. Dr Samant also highlights that these good habits help people to feel happy, relieve anxiety, and increase confidence. {{/usCountry}}

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According to Dr Samant, the psychology of habits revolves around the principle of "cue-routine-reward". It begins with the appearance of a trigger or cue, followed by a behaviour, and finally the reward. The idea is to understand what triggers people to do something and to find a healthier substitute for a bad habit to still get that sense of satisfaction. Gradual changes work much better than trying to change everything in one fell swoop.

The psychology of habits revolves around the principle of cue-routine-reward.

The bottom line is that although fast pleasure seems to be rewarding, it hardly ever brings people happiness. True happiness lies in forming good habits and being disciplined and purposeful in one's actions.

About Dr Samant Darshi

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Dr Samant Darshi is a psychiatrist and neuromodulation expert. His expertise spans psychiatry, psychology, and cutting-edge neuromodulation techniques. With an MBBS and MD in psychiatry, Dr Darshi holds around 14 years of experience.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.