74-year-old geriatrician reveals secret to health and long-term happiness

For more than four decades, Dr. Rosanne Leipzig has worked with older adults, often patients in their 80s or beyond. Her approach to aging is grounded in the “5 Ms” used in geriatric medicine - what matters most, mind, mobility, medications and multicomplexity. That last one, she says, ties physical health to the social, emotional and financial factors that come with age. Dr. Rosanne Leipzig has been working with older adults for the past several adults.(Photo by Pexels)

Here is a look at how she applies that framework to her own routine.

Movement to start the day

She begins mornings with simple stretching. A “salute to the Sun,” as she describes it, plus a few minutes of yoga. Recently, she added gym sessions with a trainer. After several months, she reports better balance, improved focus and easier sleep, according to CNBC.

Mind exercises

Before heading into her day, she works through The New York Times word games. It keeps her language recall sharper. The goal is straightforward. Use the brain so the brain stays active.

Time outdoors

Sunlight and fresh air are part of her schedule. She steps outside even on days when motivation is low. Sometimes it is a walk, sometimes just time on a terrace or park bench.

Community and connection

Leipzig sings in her synagogue chorus and continues several volunteer roles. She mentors medical students and helps at memory programs for people with dementia. These activities, she says, have expanded her friendships across ages and backgrounds.

Tools that improve daily functioning

She began using hearing aids in her 60s. The devices reduced strain and made conversations easier. She advises patients not to avoid aids out of fear of “looking old,” noting that participation matters more than appearance.

Choosing interdependence

Rather than aiming for complete independence, she encourages older adults to accept assistance that supports what they still want to do. That includes aids, canes, or help with events and outings.

Addressing ageism directly

Leipzig pushes back when older adults are stereotyped. Research, she notes, links positive views of aging with longer life spans, as per the CNBC report.

Incremental progress

She adapts activities as needed. Tennis players she once treated now play pickleball. She builds her own rowing-machine sessions minute by minute.

Her eight habits track closely with what she teaches in geriatric care: steady movement, mental engagement and realistic support systems. It’s a framework built on routine rather than intensity, and one meant to help older adults stay active in ways that last.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.