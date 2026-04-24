Pulkit Samrat's trainer on his transformation as a boxer, fitness routine, diet for Glory: 'He trained 2-3 times a day'

Pulkit Samrat is all set to play a boxer from Haryana in Netflix's upcoming series, Glory. The actor will step inside the ring for his role, where he will face off against professional boxer Neeraj Goyat in a live boxing match. During a trailer launch event for the movie, the actor had even called it a "different" kind of experience to step into the ring with a real-life boxer.

Pulkit Samrat's trainer for Glory, Drew Neal, shares how the actor trained for the role.

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To prepare for his role and achieve the lean, muscular physique of a boxer, Pulkit Samrat underwent rigorous training with celebrity fitness coach Drew Neal. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Drew talked at length about how he prepared Pulkit for the role, what his training looked like, his diet, fitness schedule, and more.

Pulkit looks incredibly lean and muscular in the trailer – many actors look fit on screen but may not move like athletes. How did you approach transforming him into a believable boxer?

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{{^usCountry}} I have coached many people who are complete beginners in boxing and other combat sports, and I've coached them all the way through to becoming professional and world-class fighters. I approached Pulkit's training exactly the same way. He had no prior boxing experience when I met him, so I was working with a fresh student. I taught the fundamentals, making sure the techniques were perfect. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} I have coached many people who are complete beginners in boxing and other combat sports, and I've coached them all the way through to becoming professional and world-class fighters. I approached Pulkit's training exactly the same way. He had no prior boxing experience when I met him, so I was working with a fresh student. I taught the fundamentals, making sure the techniques were perfect. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} I also believe that fighting and combat sports are a form of self-expression. So, though I taught him the basics, I also let him put his own spin on things. So, though some parts may not have been technically perfect as a boxer might fight, it was Pulkit's interpretation of how he wanted to express himself, along with all the foundational techniques. When you first started working with Pulkit for Glory, what was his baseline fitness level, and what were your key goals? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} I also believe that fighting and combat sports are a form of self-expression. So, though I taught him the basics, I also let him put his own spin on things. So, though some parts may not have been technically perfect as a boxer might fight, it was Pulkit's interpretation of how he wanted to express himself, along with all the foundational techniques. When you first started working with Pulkit for Glory, what was his baseline fitness level, and what were your key goals? {{/usCountry}}

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It's very apparent that Pulkit has always been into health and fitness, and that he takes great care of himself. So when I met him, he was already in great shape. He'd been doing a lot of strength and conditioning training prior to learning any boxing with me. So his fitness level was actually very good…but the main thing for me was to teach him boxing skills and get him to not only act like a boxer but almost become one, so everything would become second nature. That meant doing boxing training, and not just learning the techniques, but doing the type of strength and conditioning sessions that boxers would do.

Can you break down what a typical training day looked like for Pulkit?

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Pulkit would often do two to three sessions a day. One would usually be a strength and conditioning session, one would be a boxing session, and then there'd also be some physio work he'd do to help him recover so he could go again and do all the same things the next day. For the strength and conditioning, he had to lift weights, but he had to do it in a way a boxer would train because the movements are so important, so it's not just a case of lifting up weights and training like a bodybuilder.

What did Pulkit’s daily diet look like? Did he follow a strict meal plan, quit carbs or sugar to get a lean look?

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Pulkit is very knowledgeable about food, and he knows what works for his body. I was there to guide him and provide observational feedback. The one thing I actually suggested was that he would need to eat a little more food purely for energy. Boxing training can be very, very tiring. So he had to make sure he was eating enough. We didn't really need to follow a specific diet plan because he already eats very well and is a very clean, strategic eater.

Pulkit is playing a boxer from Haryana in Glory. Did you take inspiration from real boxers?

It's safe to say that Pulkit became obsessed with boxing and still is, I'm sure. So he'd constantly send me videos not only of boxers fighting but also of their training methods. So he definitely got some inspiration from professional boxers and was keen to try certain things. What I wanted to ensure, though, was not that he become another boxer, but that he move in a way that felt natural, while also developing his own style.

Transformations like these demand serious discipline - how did Pulkit stay consistent? Were there moments where he hit a plateau or burnout?

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Of course, these types of transformations are not just transformations. Fortunately, Pulkit was extremely motivated and extremely excited about this project. I think it was something that he was looking to do and was really, really anticipating the challenge well. So there weren't really any plateaus, honestly. It was a pretty steep learning curve in places. But he challenged himself, and he did what was needed.

Any interesting or unexpected moments from training with Pulkit that stood out? How long did the entire transformation take from start to finish?

During the shoot, when they're doing the fight scenes, they're choreographed, and meticulous attention is paid to them. Unfortunately, accidents do happen. There was one instance where Pulkit took a punch in the face, which surprised him. He was fine; he shrugged it off and continued to do the shoot. But I think it was an eye-opener for him. And perhaps he realises how hard the boxing sport is and how much of a toll it can take on your body.

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Pulkit Samrat with Drew Neal.

You’ve trained actors like Farhan Akhtar as well—how does each transformation differ?

I think I was particularly fortunate with these two actors, as they are both very fit and active already. Neither of them knew how to box. So that's always a challenge, taking a novice to a position where they can actually look like they can box on screen and not have to act it, but actually become a boxer. So every transformation is slightly different, whether it's time constraints, motivational constraints, or ability constraints. Everyone has different zones. Fortunately for me, these actors are incredibly versatile, well-coordinated, fit, and athletic. So it wasn't too much of a task to teach them from zero to becoming boxers.

What’s your advice for people chasing quick results versus sustainable fitness?

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I would choose sustainable fitness over quick results every single day of the week. I understand that certain actors need to acquire a specific look within short time frames. So yes, for that instance, I understand that the quick results are sometimes necessary. However, for the average person and the majority, sustainable results are more important than quick results every single day of the week. There is no quick fix for fitness, health, weight loss, or muscle gain. You have to be consistent. You have to be disciplined. You have to do the right things day in, day out and have really, really good habits. And I think that's the great thing about fitness. You can't buy it. You have to earn it.

One fitness myth you want to bust?

There are so many myths out there, I could probably speak for hours on this, but I think perhaps the simplest or one which becomes very apparent, is that you just cannot out-train a bad diet. Training in a gym, doing a sport, or going for a walk is wonderful, but it only lasts for an hour or so. A diet and controlling what you put in your mouth lasts for the other 23 hours. How you fuel your body is perhaps the most significant thing that you can do to stay fit. So the myth that ‘I'm going to eat what I want and go and train in the gym once, twice, three times a week, and that will cover up,’ it will not do. You have to control what you eat and fuel your body for the fitness and lifestyle you want.

One exercise everyone should do to stay fit and lean?

There is no single exercise that everyone should do to stay fit and lean. The best exercise is the one the individual is most likely to do. So if that is to play sport, to go for a walk, or to do 10 burpees in the morning. Whatever it is that a person enjoys and is more likely to do habitually, on a consistent basis, is the best exercise for them.

One food habit that makes the biggest difference, according to you?

For me, when it comes to food, I think the best habit is to understand what each food does. So you need a basic understanding of how many calories you should consume each day, what carbohydrates, proteins, and fats do, and how many of each macronutrient you should consume. To achieve your goals, you need to count exactly how many calories you consume each day. I'm not saying you need to do this for the rest of your life because it isn't healthy. But do it over time so you can understand how many calories are in each meal and what makes a difference to your weight.

What is your definition of being truly ‘fit’?

For me, being fit means an individual can do all the things they enjoy without complications. So if that's going out on a Sunday and playing football with your mates, or if that's going in the park and playing with your kids, or if it's going to work and not feeling tired when you come home, then that's fitness. It's being able to do all the things you love and have to do each day, without any negative reactions, whether it's injuries, tiredness, weight loss, or weight gain, and that's what counts.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Krishna Pallavi Priya ...Read More Krishna Priya Pallavi is a journalist with over 9 years of experience, covering health, fashion, pop culture, travel, wellness, entertainment, festivals, mental health, art, decor, fitness, and sex and relationships. She is an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Dhenkanal, and holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Delhi. Her strong academic foundation informs her analytical and detail-oriented approach to storytelling, helping her uncover stories where none seem to exist. Before joining Hindustan Times, Pallavi worked with some of India’s leading media organisations. She spent close to three years at India Today, where she honed her newsroom skills and developed a sharp editorial sensibility. She also worked for over a year and a half at Vagabomb, ScoopWhoop’s feminist digital platform, where she explored stories through a gender-sensitive, socially aware lens. Pallavi has a deep interest in global fashion trends and international fashion seasons, and enjoys interviewing celebrities and tracking pop culture movements—interests that frequently translate into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Alongside lifestyle and entertainment, she has a keen eye for impactful health and wellness journalism, regularly interacting with doctors, designers, and digital content creators to bring nuance and credibility to her work. Born and raised in Haryana, Pallavi remains deeply connected to her ancestral roots in Odisha. Her ability to spot fresh angles brings curiosity and depth to stories she pursues. When not chasing deadlines, she enjoys spending time with her dog, planning her next vacation, reading, running new trails, and discovering new destinations. Read Less

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