Pulmonologist warns pigeon menace in India is causing more lung failures every year: Here's how you can stay safe

Pigeon poop (droppings) in cities can pose health risks to humans, particularly respiratory issues. Therefore, in cities with large pigeon populations, like Delhi and Mumbai, awareness of these risks is important for people working in areas where pigeons roost or for those spending time in such environments. Also read | Government orders crackdown on pigeon feeding spots, cites public health hazard Long-term exposure to pigeon feces, dust, and feathers leads to irreversible lung damage, especially among people with weakened immunity, doctors day. (Freepik)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Ravindra Sanglikar, consultant, pulmonology, KIMS Hospitals, Thane shared, “Each year, more and more Indians fall ill from repeated pigeon exposure. Fine dust in pigeon droppings and feathers can induce a condition referred to as hypersensitivity pneumonitis, which progressively destroys the lungs.”

Difficulty in breathing to lung failure

Dr Gunjan Chanchalani, director, critical care medicine, Wockhardt Hospitals, Mumbai Central added that while pigeons are viewed as 'benign city friends', they carry with them serious health risks to some individuals.

She said, “Pigeons can seem harmless, but can actually be a real health hazard. Most healthy people are not affected, but precautions must be taken. Some individuals might develop flu-like symptoms, including cough, fever, chills, or shortness of breath, following exposure. If prolonged contact is maintained, chronic illness will develop, which can result in long-term lung damage. In case you're being plagued by these symptoms regularly, or feel greater fatigue and poor exercise tolerance, see a doctor and mention any pigeon exposure.”

Further explaining the dangers lurking behind pigeon poop, Dr Sanglikar said: “A long period of time can cause it to make breathing harder and, in extreme cases, result in lung failure. Most individuals remain unaware of the premonitory symptoms, repeated coughing, breathlessness, chest pain, and tiredness, which are frequently misconstrued as asthma or allergies.”

Common pigeon-related diseases

Knowing about these risks can help considerably in safeguarding your lungs and coping with this widespread health risk, Dr Sanglikar added. Explaining how pigeons contribute to lung disease, Dr Chanchalani shared a list of pigeon-related diseases like hypersensitivity pneumonitis and fungal infections like histoplasmosis:

⦿ Hypersensitivity pneumonitis (Bird fancier’s lung): Repeated exposure to pigeon feathers, or droppings can start an immune reaction, in the airways and lungs, leading to inflammation which progresses to long term complications, like lung fibrosis and even lung transplant. Patients can have symptoms like dry cough and excessive tiredness , progressing to breathlessness at rest.

⦿ Fungal infection such as histoplasmosis, cryptococcosis, can take place in certain patients with poor immunity.

How to stay safe

According to Dr Sanglikar, for safety, 'a few common-sense precautions need to be adopted'. “Wearing a mask and gloves should always be done while cleaning pigeon congregation areas. Dry sweeping should never be used, as it disperses harmful particles; one should rather wet surfaces first before wiping them off. Keep windows shut or fit fine-mesh screens to exclude droppings and dust from your home. Repel pigeons from nesting by excluding food and closing small openings in roofs or ledges,” he said.

The doctor added that if you have persistent respiratory symptoms, get medical care in its early stages to avoid long-term lung damage.

Dr Chanchalani shared these tips:

⦿ Avoid direct contact: Do not touch pigeon droppings or nests with bare hands.

⦿ Clean carefully: Get the droppings wet first with water so as not to stir the dust and inhale the same.

⦿ Exclude pigeons: Barricade pigeon roosting areas, such as attics or ledges, and use spikes or netting to exclude them.

⦿ Use gloves and mask when cleaning pigeon areas. Clean your hands thoroughly as well.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.