Pune dermatologist explains how to decide what hair loss treatment is right for you: Hair transplant, PRP or GFC

For many, the first sign of a receding hairline or a widening part triggers a frantic digital search. In an era of viral before-and-after photos, patients often arrive at clinical consultations with a self-diagnosis but a deep sense of therapeutic confusion. Also read | What is hair transplant? Who is suitable candidate and how to find best hair transplant doctor: Here's a complete guide

Hair restoration treatments vary by follicle condition, according to Dr Chavan. (Freepik)

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In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Dhanraj Chavan, dermatologist, Clear Skin Clinics and HairMD, Pune, broke down the clinical logic used to navigate three prominent hair restoration paths: platelet-rich plasma (PRP), growth factor concentrate (GFC), and hair transplantation.

"Most patients who come to me have already been through a cycle of confusion," Dr Chavan observed. "They have read about PRP on Instagram, seen a friend get a hair transplant, and heard GFC mentioned at a consultation somewhere. By the time they sit down with me, the question is not whether to treat their hair loss. It is about which treatment to choose, and whether they have waited too long," he added.

How hair loss treatments differ

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{{^usCountry}} Understanding what happens beneath the scalp is the first step in managing expectations. Dr Chavan highlighted that while PRP and GFC are often grouped together, they serve a fundamentally different purpose than surgery. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Understanding what happens beneath the scalp is the first step in managing expectations. Dr Chavan highlighted that while PRP and GFC are often grouped together, they serve a fundamentally different purpose than surgery. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} "PRP uses your own blood," Dr Chavan said. He explained, "We take a small amount of blood, then spin it to get the growth factors. After this, we put it into the scalp. This helps the hair roots you already have, even if they are weak or not growing. It will not make new hair roots." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "PRP uses your own blood," Dr Chavan said. He explained, "We take a small amount of blood, then spin it to get the growth factors. After this, we put it into the scalp. This helps the hair roots you already have, even if they are weak or not growing. It will not make new hair roots." {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} GFC is often viewed as a more refined version of PRP, designed for higher potency and stability. Dr Chavan shared, "GFC works in the same way. There are more activated growth factors in it. The way it is made reduces the risk of a reaction. For patients where PRP has plateaued or caused irritation, GFC is often the next step." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} GFC is often viewed as a more refined version of PRP, designed for higher potency and stability. Dr Chavan shared, "GFC works in the same way. There are more activated growth factors in it. The way it is made reduces the risk of a reaction. For patients where PRP has plateaued or caused irritation, GFC is often the next step." {{/usCountry}}

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When biology can no longer be stimulated, mechanics take over. "A hair transplant is a type of surgery," said Dr Chavan. "In this, healthy hair roots from the back of the head are taken out. Then they are placed in areas with less hair or where hair no longer grows. Unlike PRP and GFC, the results in the treated areas are permanent," he explained. Also read | Stand-up comedian reveals what a year after a hair transplant really looks like; says it cost him ‘ ₹1 lakh’

For patients in the moderate-to-advanced stages, where there is visible recession or bald patches, and some follicles are no longer active, a transplant becomes the relevant option, the dermat shared.

The deciding factor: the 'treatment window'

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The choice isn't just about preference; it's about the current health of the hair follicle. Dr Chavan warned that injection-based therapies have an expiration date based on the patient's stage of loss: "The critical thing to understand is that injection-based therapies work on existing follicles. Once a follicle has completely stopped producing hair, no concentration of growth factors will revive it. The treatment window for PRP and GFC is real, and it closes."

"If you are in the early stages of thinning, where follicles are weakening but still present, PRP or GFC is where I start," Dr Chavan said. "The main idea at this stage is to slow hair loss and strengthen your hair. These treatments do not need surgery. You will not have a long recovery time," he added.

When surgery becomes necessary

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For patients who have moved past the thinning stage into visible baldness, the conversation shifts toward reconstruction. "For patients in the moderate-to-advanced stages, where there is visible recession or bald patches, and some follicles are no longer active, a transplant becomes the relevant option," Dr Chavan explained.

"It addresses what cannot be recovered through injections. But where the new hair is put is very important. This choice will affect you for years. So, you should not pick based on how much it costs or if you can get it right away. Think about it carefully," he added.

Often, the best approach is a hybrid one. "In many patients, both phases are needed at different points," he noted, adding, "A transplant addresses the gaps; GFC or PRP maintains the surrounding native hair afterwards."

The doctor's final advice

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Before committing to any procedure, Dr Chavan insists on a diagnostic baseline to ensure the patient isn't wasting time or money on a treatment their scalp can no longer support. "Get a trichoscopy done before making any decision," he urged.

"This scalp scan shows the condition of individual follicles and tells you how much active hair you have left. That single investigation shifts the conversation from guesswork to a proper treatment plan," he said.

Dr Chavan's parting advice to those currently struggling with hair loss is rooted in timing: "Hair loss is progressive. The right treatment at the wrong stage either underdelivers or solves the wrong problem. Starting early, with accurate diagnosis, gives you the most options."

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sanya Panwar ...Read More With a keen eye for detail and a heart for storytelling, Sanya is a seasoned lifestyle journalist who has spent over a decade documenting the intersection of aesthetics and substance. Since stepping into the media world in 2012, she has cultivated a career defined by versatility, curiosity, and an unwavering passion for what makes life both beautiful and meaningful. Over the last many years, she has navigated the fast-paced realms of health, wellness, fitness and fashion while pivoting seamlessly into the nuances of decor and travel. Her work often explores the deeper layers of modern living, delving into art and decor trends that transform spaces, insightful perspectives on gender, parenting, and mental health, immersive travel narratives that capture the essence of a destination. A self-proclaimed aesthetics enthusiast, Sanya doesn't just report on trends — she analyses them. Whether she’s identifying the next shift in fitness or discovering a breakthrough in design, she uses her platform to spark meaningful conversations that resonate with a contemporary audience. Sanya is an alumna of St. Xavier’s College, Kolkata, and the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, where she honed the investigative rigour she brings to her lifestyle reporting today. When she isn't chasing deadlines or conducting interviews, Sanya practices what she preaches. You’ll likely find her sipping matcha, practicing yoga, or scouting the newest cafes. Above all, she finds her balance in nature — whether it's a quiet hike or a moment of reflection in the outdoors, she remains constantly inspired by the tranquillity of the natural world. Read Less

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