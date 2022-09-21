Raju Srivastava no more; experts on why he couldn't be revived, tips to handle cardiac arrest

Comedian Raju Srivastava, best known for his portrayal of Gajodhar bhaiya in The Great India Laughter Challenge, is no more. The 58-year-old who tickled the funny bone of thousands of his fans for several decades, suffered heart attack on August 10 while he was working out in a Delhi gym. He was immediately taken to AIIMS hospital, but remained critical and spent most of his time there on ventilator. While news of his leg slightly moving or him communicating with his wife few days back brought relief but the news of his demise has saddened his fans, followers and well-wishers. Raju Srivastava reportedly succumbed to complications post cardiac arrest. We asked expert why he couldn't be revived and tips to handle sudden cardiac arrest. (Also read: Comedian Raju Srivastava dies at 58; is too much exercise bad for heart?)

"The main cause of non-revival of Raju Srivastava was delay in getting in immediate response in the gymnasium when he suffered massive heart attack because of unaccustomed exercise and even after timely cardiac interventions the heart function didn’t improve along with the complications associated with long mechanical ventilation like sepsis and multi organ dysfunction which are probable reasons, says Dr Sanjeev Gera - Director and HOD, Cardiology, Fortis Hospital, Noida.

Post his cardiac arrest, Raju Srivastava underwent a successful angioplasty and his health was said to be stable after that. But it looks like things worsened soon.

"A person who has survived a cardiac arrest after immediate medical intervention like CPR (cardiopulmonary resuscitation) can experience a cardiac arrest again. In fact, people who have survived an arrest once, are more prone to sudden cardiac arrest again. Experiencing a sudden cardiac arrest after angioplasty depends upon the condition of the patient. Like in Raju Srivastava's case, if he was in a cardiogenic shock then even after performing an angioplasty there are 50% chances that patient will succumb to cardiac arrest. Only in 50% critical patients, there are chances of survival. However, those patients who are stable or do not have co-morbidities, angioplasty has really good result and there are very low chances of sudden cardiac arrest. Angioplasty is safer procedure and barely 0%-1% risk or complications are seen post the procedure. If the patient is critical then there are high chances that patient will succumb even though angioplasty is done," says Dr Amit Pillai, Consultant Interventional Cardiologist, Wockhardt Hospital, Mumbai.

Dr Gera says the best measure after a cardiac arrest is to give initial cardiopulmonary resuscitation which maintains circulation to vital organs with immediate shifting to Cath lab for angiography and opening of blockages.

"In immediate measures after cardiac arrest if cardiopulmonary resuscitation is started as soon as possible after cardiac arrest even by family members or bystander then blood supply to brain can be preserved otherwise many of these patients become brain dead even when their cardiac activity is restored," says Dr. Gajinder Kumar Goyal, Director Cardiology, Marengo QRG Hospital, Faridabad.

Dr Goyal says for prevention of heart attack and cardiac arrest one needs to improve lifestyle.

"No doubt exercise is very important but should be graded that is we should increase duration and intensity of exercise gradually. Most of the time exercising for 30 minutes per day and 5 day a week is sufficient to keep our heart healthy," says Dr Goyal.

