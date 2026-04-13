Rakesh Roshan is crushing it at gym in his 70s: Inside the boxing, strength training workout keeping veteran actor fit

Rakesh Roshan, a veteran in the Indian film industry, is setting a remarkable example of fitness in his 70s. Two videos he shared on Instagram offer a glimpse into the 76-year-old actor and filmmaker's rigorous workout routine, demonstrating that age is no barrier to maintaining peak physical condition. The videos showcase a combination of boxing and strength training. Also read | Veteran actor Ranjeet shows how he stays fit in his 80s in new workout video, credits daughter for being his gym trainer

Inside Rakesh Roshan's workout

Rakesh Roshan, with his rigorous fitness routine in his 70s, proves that age is no barrier to staying active. (Instagram/ Rakesh Roshan)

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Rakesh Roshan’s fitness routine is a high-intensity blend of boxing and strength training designed to maximise cardiovascular health, functional strength, and agility. His boxing sessions include shadowboxing for mobility and targeted pad work with a coach to sharpen reflexes and endurance.

Complementing this is a comprehensive strength regimen that utilises resistance bands for shoulder stability, squats and lunges for lower-body power, and foundational movements like push-ups and core-focused planks. By integrating both bodyweight exercises and machine-based training, such as leg presses and cable rows, he maintains a balanced, full-body approach to fitness that challenges his coordination and strength equally. Also read | Anita Raj at 63 proves age is just a number when it comes to fitness: Watch how veteran actor keeps her body toned

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{{^usCountry}} Why fitness matters for seniors {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Why fitness matters for seniors {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} According to Mayo Clinic and Cleveland Clinic, engaging in regular physical activity is crucial for seniors for several reasons. As we age, we naturally lose muscle mass (sarcopenia). Strength training helps counteract this, maintaining strength and functional independence. Weight-bearing exercises help maintain bone density, reducing the risk of osteoporosis and fractures. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to Mayo Clinic and Cleveland Clinic, engaging in regular physical activity is crucial for seniors for several reasons. As we age, we naturally lose muscle mass (sarcopenia). Strength training helps counteract this, maintaining strength and functional independence. Weight-bearing exercises help maintain bone density, reducing the risk of osteoporosis and fractures. {{/usCountry}}

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Moreover, regular exercise improves heart and lung function, lowering the risk of heart disease, stroke, and hypertension. Physical activity releases endorphins, which can help reduce symptoms of anxiety and depression and may improve cognitive function. Exercises like boxing and strength training enhance balance and coordination, significantly reducing the risk of falls.

World Health Organization guidelines

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The World Health Organisation (WHO) and various international health reports consistently highlight the importance of exercise for older adults. The WHO recommends that adults aged 65 and older should do at least 150-300 minutes of moderate-intensity aerobic physical activity, or at least 75-150 minutes of vigorous-intensity aerobic physical activity throughout the week. They also recommend muscle-strengthening activities at moderate or greater intensity that involve all major muscle groups on two or more days a week.

For seniors, the WHO highlights the importance of activities that emphasize functional balance and strength training at moderate or greater intensity on three or more days a week, to enhance functional capacity and prevent falls. Reports from organisations like the Global Council on Brain Health (GCBH) suggest that regular physical activity is one of the most effective ways to maintain brain health and potentially reduce the risk of cognitive decline as we age.

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Rakesh Roshan’s dedication to fitness serves as a powerful inspiration, echoing the global health consensus that staying active is vital for a long, healthy, and fulfilling life, regardless of age.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sanya Panwar ...Read More With a keen eye for detail and a heart for storytelling, Sanya is a seasoned lifestyle journalist who has spent over a decade documenting the intersection of aesthetics and substance. Since stepping into the media world in 2012, she has cultivated a career defined by versatility, curiosity, and an unwavering passion for what makes life both beautiful and meaningful. Over the last many years, she has navigated the fast-paced realms of health, wellness, fitness and fashion while pivoting seamlessly into the nuances of decor and travel. Her work often explores the deeper layers of modern living, delving into art and decor trends that transform spaces, insightful perspectives on gender, parenting, and mental health, immersive travel narratives that capture the essence of a destination. A self-proclaimed aesthetics enthusiast, Sanya doesn't just report on trends — she analyses them. Whether she’s identifying the next shift in fitness or discovering a breakthrough in design, she uses her platform to spark meaningful conversations that resonate with a contemporary audience. Sanya is an alumna of St. Xavier’s College, Kolkata, and the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, where she honed the investigative rigour she brings to her lifestyle reporting today. When she isn't chasing deadlines or conducting interviews, Sanya practices what she preaches. You’ll likely find her sipping matcha, practicing yoga, or scouting the newest cafes. Above all, she finds her balance in nature — whether it's a quiet hike or a moment of reflection in the outdoors, she remains constantly inspired by the tranquillity of the natural world. Read Less

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