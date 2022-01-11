Rakul Preet Singh chooses stretching over stressing with aerial yoga: Here's why you should try it too

Actor Rakul Preet Singh is a huge fan of aerial yoga and often posts videos and pictures of herself practising the fitness technique. Today is one such day. On Tuesday, the star took to Instagram to post a picture of herself doing an aerial yoga asana that stretched her entire body.

Rakul, who is dating Jackky Bhagnani, chose stretching over stressing at the gym, as she did an intense full-body aerial yoga stretch for a workout today. She posted a photo of herself doing the asana with the caption, "Choose stretching over stressing #regainingcontrol #backontrack #2022." With the routine, the actor kickstarted her journey to regain control over her body after a long break from yoga. She added that her fitness regimen will now be back on track.

Take a look at Rakul's post:

The picture shows Rakul, dressed in a black sports bra and printed workout tights, doing the aerial yoga stretch. The star balanced one foot in the air with the help of a yoga harness and placed the other on the floor, creating a number seven shape with her legs. Rakul balanced the upper part of her body in the opposite direction of the leg. She did so by holding another harness with both her hands. This pose helped the star stretch her entire body.

Aerial Yoga Benefits:

Aerial yoga helps one move freely by putting in less effort and counteracting gravity. Staying suspended in the air releases tension from the bones and muscles. It also increases flexibility, strengthens core muscles, and increases spinal and shoulder flexibility. It is a great practice for those suffering from back pain issues. Additionally, aerial yoga allows one to breathe deeply and releases stress.

Meanwhile, professionally, Rakul has Doctor G with Ayushmann Khurrana, Runway 34 with Ajay Devgn, Attack with John Abraham, and Indian 2 in the pipeline.